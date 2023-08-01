Soybeans rebound, close up 12¢ | Tuesday, August 1, 2023

December corn finished the day down 5¢.

November soybeans were barely in the green at midday but ended the day up 12¢.

Cory Bratland, chief grain strategist at Kluis Commodity Advisors, says soybeans rebounded on weather concerns and speculation USDA will reduce its estimated soybean yield in next week's World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) report.

He adds soybean losses yesterday may have been overdone, so today the market corrected.

CBOT wheat closed down 13¢. KC wheat is down 7¢. Minneapolis wheat is down a penny.

October livestock closed mixed. Live cattle are up $2.35. Lean hogs are down 38¢. Feeder cattle are up $2.38.

Crude oil is down 43¢.

S&P 500 futures are down 11 points. Dow futures are up 57 points.

Published: 2:30 p.m. CDT

Soybeans slip but still in the green: 12:04 p.m. CDT

December corn is down 4¢ at midday.

November soybeans are still holding onto the green, up ¾ of a penny.

CBOT wheat is down 17¢. KC wheat is down 14¢. Minneapolis wheat is down 2¢.

The Grain Market Insider newsletter by Stewart-Peterson Inc. says soybeans are being supported by soybean meal today. The newsletter also says wheat is under pressure from Paris milling wheat, which is lower for the sixth day in a row.

October livestock are mixed. Live cattle are up $1.93. Lean hogs are down 58¢. Feeder cattle are up $2.10.

Crude oil is down 17¢.

The U.S. Dollar Index September contract is at 102.14.

S&P 500 futures are down 19 points. Dow futures are down 7 points.

Published: 12:04 p.m. CDT



Soybeans up 5¢: 9:15 a.m. CDT

December corn is currently down 2¢ while November soybeans are up 5¢.

CBOT wheat is down 8¢. KC wheat is up 3¢. Minneapolis wheat is up 8¢.

Jeremy McCann, account manager with Farmer's Keeper, says the 2% decline in corn and soybean crop ratings in yesterday's USDA Crop Progress report is thanks to last week's hot and dry weather. He says weather models suggest the Grain Belt will likely see "spotty rain" over the next five days.

"The recent soybean sales have struggled to add any support to the market, but as we reach more affordable international prices we may see an increase in sales which will eventually have a positive impact on the market," he says. "We will continue to monitor current weather patterns and weather forecasts as that is still the main factor driving the market."

October livestock are in the green this morning. Live cattle are up 40¢. Lean hogs are up 55¢. Feeder cattle are up 45¢.

Crude oil is down 50¢.

S&P 500 futures are down 7 points. Dow futures are up 94 points.

Published: 9:15 a.m. CDT