Spring wheat condition rating drops 4%

In Monday’s USDA Crop Progress report, the condition of America's corn and soybean crops improved slightly, while spring wheat condition worsened.

Corn

As of August 6, 93% of corn in the top 18 growing states is silking, up from 84% the previous week and ahead of the five-year average of 91%.

The report says 47% of the crop has reached the dough stage. That’s up from 29% the previous week and on track with the five-year average of 46%.

According to USDA, 14% of corn is rated poor/very poor, down 1% from the previous week.

USDA says 29% is in fair condition, down from 30% the previous week.

Corn rated good/excellent is at 57%, up 2% from the previous week.

Corn is 8% dented, in line with the five-year average.

Soybeans

USDA says 90% of soybeans in the top growing states are blooming, up from 83% the previous week and ahead of the five-year average of 87%.

Sixty-six percent of the U.S. soybean crop is setting pods, up from 50% the previous week and ahead of the five-year average of 63%.

USDA rated 14% of soybeans in poor/very poor condition, down 1% from the previous week.

Thirty-two percent of soybeans are rated fair, also down 1% from the previous week.

Good/excellent soybeans improved 2% from the previous week to 54%.

Spring Wheat

The report says 11% of spring wheat is harvested, a 12% jump from last week but behind the five-year average of 14%.

USDA rated 20% of spring wheat as poor/very poor, a 4% jump from the previous week.

Thirty-nine percent is rated fair, a 3% drop from 42% the previous week.

Forty-one percent is rated good/excellent, down 1% from the previous week.

Winter Wheat

At 87% complete, winter wheat harvest progress jumped up from 80% the previous week in the top growing states and is just 1% behind the five-year average of 88%.

Oats

According to Monday's report, 49% of oats are harvested, up from 35% the previous week and slightly behind the five-year average of 50%.

Nineteen percent of oats are rated poor/very poor, up 1% from the previous week.

USDA rated 37% of oats fair, down 2% from the previous week.

Oats rated good/excellent are at 44%, up 1% from the previous week.