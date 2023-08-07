News Spring wheat condition rating drops 4% Corn and soy condition improved slightly. By Noah Rohlfing Noah Rohlfing Noah Rohlfing is a Digital Content Editor at Successful Farming/Agriculture.com, having joined the company in 2023 after working for three years as a sports reporter for the Marshalltown Times-Republican. As a newcomer to the world of agriculture, he is focused on learning as much as he can about the field and how the digital world can help inform farmers. Noah grew up in Ankeny, Iowa, and graduated from Iowa State University in 2020. As a student at Iowa State he was a member of the Iowa State Daily, a professional and student-run media group that covers the university and Ames stories that impact the school. While at the Daily he was a sports reporter, an assistant sports editor and a sports editor, covering Iowa State football, men's and women's basketball and women's soccer. Successful Farming's Editorial Guidelines Updated on August 7, 2023 Photo: Photo credit: XtremeAg In Monday’s USDA Crop Progress report, the condition of America's corn and soybean crops improved slightly, while spring wheat condition worsened. Corn As of August 6, 93% of corn in the top 18 growing states is silking, up from 84% the previous week and ahead of the five-year average of 91%. The report says 47% of the crop has reached the dough stage. That’s up from 29% the previous week and on track with the five-year average of 46%. According to USDA, 14% of corn is rated poor/very poor, down 1% from the previous week. USDA says 29% is in fair condition, down from 30% the previous week. Corn rated good/excellent is at 57%, up 2% from the previous week. Corn is 8% dented, in line with the five-year average. Soybeans USDA says 90% of soybeans in the top growing states are blooming, up from 83% the previous week and ahead of the five-year average of 87%. Sixty-six percent of the U.S. soybean crop is setting pods, up from 50% the previous week and ahead of the five-year average of 63%. USDA rated 14% of soybeans in poor/very poor condition, down 1% from the previous week. Thirty-two percent of soybeans are rated fair, also down 1% from the previous week. Good/excellent soybeans improved 2% from the previous week to 54%. Spring Wheat The report says 11% of spring wheat is harvested, a 12% jump from last week but behind the five-year average of 14%. USDA rated 20% of spring wheat as poor/very poor, a 4% jump from the previous week. Thirty-nine percent is rated fair, a 3% drop from 42% the previous week. Forty-one percent is rated good/excellent, down 1% from the previous week. Winter Wheat At 87% complete, winter wheat harvest progress jumped up from 80% the previous week in the top growing states and is just 1% behind the five-year average of 88%. Oats According to Monday's report, 49% of oats are harvested, up from 35% the previous week and slightly behind the five-year average of 50%. Nineteen percent of oats are rated poor/very poor, up 1% from the previous week. USDA rated 37% of oats fair, down 2% from the previous week. Oats rated good/excellent are at 44%, up 1% from the previous week. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit