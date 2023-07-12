News Straw and hay directories connect Midwest buyers, sellers The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship reminded farmers and hay sellers to update their information yearly to keep the free directory current. By Successful Farming Staff Successful Farming Staff The content on Agriculture.com is by created by trained journalists who have become subject-matter experts in their fields. Most of the content is created by staff; some content is provided by select freelance writers and experts. Some content is syndicated through reputable newsgathering outlets, such as Reuters. We create independent and unbiased content with a farmer focus. You may see some content using the byline "Successful Farming Staff." This is used for these reasons:Some of the content is created by more than one staff editor. More likely, the content is primarily from information or a press release provided by other entities – such as the USDA, a university, or agricultural company. The press release has been vetted and reviewed by a staff editor. The content is edited and changed to reflect the voice and style of Successful Farming. It is approved by a staff editor and reviewed by our copy editors for accuracy, readability, fairness, spelling and grammar, and clarity.See our complete list of Successful Farming staff and Editorial Guidelines. Successful Farming's Editorial Guidelines Published on July 12, 2023 Photo: David Ekstrom Multiple states in the Midwest have hay and straw seller directories open, hoping to connect hay sellers and farmer buyers year-round. The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship (IDALS) reminded farmers and hay sellers to update their information at least once a year to keep the free directory current. The Iowa directory is organized by county and includes the name, product, phone number, and email address. IDALS Secretary Mike Naig encouraged hay sellers to update info yearly or anytime they have new inventory. “Building markets for Iowa products is a priority for us, and the Hay and Straw Directory is a free, searchable online tool that connects Iowa sellers with both in-state and out-of-state buyers,” said Naig. “The Hay and Straw Directory is most effective and useful when it includes updated information, so I would encourage those with hay or straw to sell to make your updates now.” Similar products can be found in Illinois and Nebraska, with the Illinois registry currently listing 30 potential sellers. Users and potential buyers can sort the list by expiration date, seller information, and county. Each seller lists the type of hay or straw they’re interested in selling. Nebraska’s list is housed in a multi-page PDF, listed in order of when each seller added information. Each listing includes notes from the seller. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit