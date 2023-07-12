Straw and hay directories connect Midwest buyers, sellers

Multiple states in the Midwest have hay and straw seller directories open, hoping to connect hay sellers and farmer buyers year-round.



The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship (IDALS) reminded farmers and hay sellers to update their information at least once a year to keep the free directory current. The Iowa directory is organized by county and includes the name, product, phone number, and email address. IDALS Secretary Mike Naig encouraged hay sellers to update info yearly or anytime they have new inventory.



“Building markets for Iowa products is a priority for us, and the Hay and Straw Directory is a free, searchable online tool that connects Iowa sellers with both in-state and out-of-state buyers,” said Naig. “The Hay and Straw Directory is most effective and useful when it includes updated information, so I would encourage those with hay or straw to sell to make your updates now.”



Similar products can be found in Illinois and Nebraska, with the Illinois registry currently listing 30 potential sellers. Users and potential buyers can sort the list by expiration date, seller information, and county. Each seller lists the type of hay or straw they’re interested in selling.



Nebraska’s list is housed in a multi-page PDF, listed in order of when each seller added information. Each listing includes notes from the seller.