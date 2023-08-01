Texas is the first state to report mature corn

While the Lone Star state is the first in the nation to report mature corn, four more of the top 18 corn growing states reported denting in the latest USDA Crop Progress report.

Texas

Texas leads the nation with 34% of its corn crop mature the week ending July 30. That’s equal to last year and above the five-year average of 29% mature corn. Corn dented reached 62%, up 7% from the previous week. That’s also 5% higher than the five-year average.

USDA rated 61% of the state’s corn crop in excellent/good condition. Twenty-nine percent of Texas corn was rated fair. Ten percent of the crop was rated poor/very poor.

Kentucky

While corn hasn’t started maturing in Kentucky yet, USDA reported 10% dented the week ending July 30, behind the five-year average of 16%. The corn denting progress in Kentucky is 8% behind last year at this time.

USDA rated 70% of Kentucky’s corn crop in excellent/good condition. Twenty-five percent of the crop was rated fair. Five percent of the state’s corn was rated in poor/very poor condition.

North Carolina

In North Carolina, 23% of corn is dented, up 8% from the previous week. Corn denting is 13% behind the state’s five-year average.

USDA rated 78% of the state’s corn in excellent/good condition. Twenty percent was rated in fair condition. Only 2% of the corn crop in North Carolina was rated in poor condition.

South Dakota

For the week ending July 30, USDA reported that 1% of the state’s corn had started denting. Last year at this time, South Dakota’s corn crop didn’t report denting. The last reported corn denting for South Dakota at the end of July was at 2% in 2018.

USDA rated the state’s corn crop as 51% in excellent/good condition. Thirty-six percent of South Dakota’s corn crop was rated fair. The remaining 13% was rated in poor/very poor condition.

Tennessee

Corn denting began in Tennessee for the week ending July 30. USDA reported that 10% of the corn crop dented, 1% behind last year, but 3% ahead of the five-year average.

USDA rated Tennessee’s corn crop as 75% in excellent/good condition. Twenty-one percent of the state’s crop was rated in fair condition. Just 6% of Tennessee’s corn crop was rated in poor condition.

Other states

Nationally, 29% of the corn crop has reached dough. All of the top corn growing states report at least 1% of their respective crop has reached this stage. Pennsylvania, Colorado, Ohio, North Dakota, and Wisconsin report single digit corn dough statistics.