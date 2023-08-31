The big burn puts South Dakota crops to the test

Late season heat hit South Dakota while harvest rolls on in Tennessee and Arkansas.

Matt Miles - McGehee, Arkansas

Matt Miles is a fourth-generation farmer in southeast Arkansas who grows corn, soybeans, rice, and cotton.

We started corn 11 days ago, soybeans 4 days ago, and we are pulling a couple of machines into the rice fields this week. A lot can happen in the next 30 days for us, but so far, we are setting up to have one of the best crops on record for us.

The weather has been hot, but extremely dry, which is what we all pray for during harvest. The high temperatures have really sped up the dry down process so managing moisture is becoming more difficult. However, this is phenomenal harvest weather!

Good luck to everyone this harvest and stay safe and as we all begin working way too many hours a day.

Lee Lubbers - Gregory, South Dakota

Lee Lubbers of Gregory, South Dakota, grew up in the farming tradition, and remembers using leftover scholarship money as the down payment for his first tractor and rent for 200 acres. Today, he farms more than 17,000 acres of dryland soybeans, corn, and wheat. Lubbers says one of the most important things to him is to always be learning and challenging himself to build an operation and a legacy that the next generation can be proud of.



The Big Burn. It’s been excessively hot lately. Coupled with the ongoing drought, it has been a challenge for the fall crops. Rains have been spotty. It seems like no two places get the same amount of rain. Some fields have gotten 2 to 3 inches in last 6 weeks and some got about 1 inch.

We haven't had subsoil moisture all season. What moisture we get doesn’t get a chance to sink down into the ground because it’s immediately gobbled up by the plants.

It’s amazing what crops we do have considering what they’ve been through. We are lucky the worst heat of the season showed up late in the crop’s development. If it had been a month earlier, I don’t think we would have raised much.

You can see stalk differences in hybrids, fertility, and management practices. If we can hold what we’ve got currently for a crop, we’ll be happy. We really need a rain to hold what we have and to let the soybeans fill. Time and the rains will tell.

We have brought in our seed wheat for this fall. Supply is scarce and disappearing fast with the poor yields and quality around the region. We are shipping out our 2023 wheat crop and just finished our yearly tiling project on wheat stubble. A crew that works with Hodgeman Drainage from Minnesota made their annual trek west and did a phenomenally job as usual. This is our third year, and we have many more years planned of doing the same thing. Tiling in wheat stubble works great for us and our crop rotations.

This time of year, we are mowing road ditches, fixing waterways and other dirt moving projects. There's never a shortage of things to do. The girls are started on another school year, the summers seem to go too fast. They were excited to go back and see all their friends. It’s safe to say the signs of fall are starting to show up with schools started, high school football games etc. Stay safe and stay cool.

Johnny Verell - Jackson, Tennessee

A third generation farmer, Johnny Verell raises corn, soybeans, and wheat in western Tennessee.

Last week, we started harvesting corn. The corn is at about 30% moisture. It’s been that way for about two weeks and hasn’t seem to come down at all. With the very humid days and nights, it’s hard for the moisture levels to come down. It’s amazing that the corn is hanging on the way it is and I am happy about that.

We started harvesting last Tuesday afternoon. We are slowly getting through it and trying to pick up the early harvest premiums in west Tennessee. Everything is looking good, the corn is yielding well, and standing well, so we can’t complain. The corn is starting to pick up some southern rust, though, so I am glad we are able to start getting it out. We are probably going to start desiccating soybeans this week, and about two weeks out from that, we will begin harvesting the soybeans. The week after Labor Day will be very busy here.

We are probably going through our longest stretch without rain these past couple of weeks. At the beginning of last week, we just finished putting our fungicide on our double crop soybean and our double crop corn. Hopefully it will help fight off diseases from the humid weather and help prevent this corn from getting southern rust. It would be nice to pick up a good rain, but we can’t control the weather. If we can't get fungicide applied, the crops might start to go backwards which would be a shame considering they’re probably the best-looking double crop soybeans we ever had. I’d hate to see us lose them at the end.

