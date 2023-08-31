The Steiger 715: Case IH’s most powerful tractor yet

The new tractor puts more power to the ground without sacrificing maneuverability.

Alex Gray
Alex Gray
August 31, 2023
Side profile of the Steiger 715
Case IH

Rated for 715 hp. with a peak of 778 hp., the new Steiger 715 from Case IH is the company’s biggest, most powerful tractor yet. 

“The Steiger 715 Quadtrac is not just our most powerful tractor to date — it delivers power with purpose,” says Tom Curley, Case IH’s global product manager for Steiger. “It puts more power to the ground to do more in a day, while being nimble enough to navigate a single lane of traffic.”

Curley says this tractor is built for farmers pulling large disk rippers, or large high-speed tillage implements. He says Case IH has also had demand for the tractor in the upper Midwest and western Canada where farmers are climbing hills and difficult terrain. 

Biggest and baddest

The Steiger 715 is built with a brand-new, 16-liter FPT Industrial twin-stage-turbine engine, and a 16-speed PowerDrive powershift transmission. The tractor can hit top speeds of up to 26.5 miles per hour, and has a new higher-capacity 520 gallon fuel tank. This also has a hitch lift capacity of 22,250 pounds.

The Steiger 715 pulling an implement

The 715 has a total weight of 61,200 pounds, with a max weight of 72,000 pounds, depending on the owner’s configuration. The new model introduces the Quadtrac, four track undercarriage that increases traction and flotation to keep up with the tractor’s horsepower and size. 

“We are the biggest and baddest, but what really matters is the purpose behind the design and innovation,” says Kurt Coffey, vice president of Case IH for North America. “The balance of this is the agronomic soil till. This tractor is designed to be complementary, able to pull our agronomically-designed tillage tools with great flotation so we're not damaging the soil profile.”

The Quadtrac has an axle width of 88 inches, and a wheelbase of 154 inches, and is maneuverable with a turning radius under 22 feet. 

Steiger makeover

Front hood view of the Steiger 715

The Steiger 715 isn’t just powerful, it looks mean, too, marking a new direction for the future of Case IH’s Steiger fleet.

“This tractor started with customer feedback — No. 1 was to improve productivity,” says Curley. “The new hood is just the cherry on top that helps set this tractor apart from all the rest. It's a new styling update that will eventually be rolled out through the rest of the Steigers down the road.”

The new hood isn’t just for show either. Combined with a redesigned exhaust, and LED lighting, this tractor is designed for a wide range of viewing from the cab.

Connectivity features

The Steiger 715 is equipped with AFS AccuGuide for pass-to-pass accuracy, and AFS AccuTurn provides hands-free steering and automatic end-row turns. This is controlled through dual Pro 1200 displays in the cab, which also provide access to real-time data across a farmer’s entire fleet of connected machinery. 

Availability

The Case IH Steiger 715 tractor is available to order now, and is scheduled to start shipping out to customers in Q1 of 2024. For more information, visit CaseIH.com

