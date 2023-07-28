Third-year drought impacts Minnesota farmers as rainfall remains spotty

The soil in Minnesota has dried up over the last three years, with drought conditions continuing during the 2023 growing season. Rain that has fallen across the state has been spotty for some farmers, causing concerns about crop yields come harvest.

Bob Worth, president of the Minnesota Soybean Growers Association and a corn and soybean farmer in Lincoln County, Minnesota, said that improvements in seed technology is saving his farm from complete disaster despite the dry conditions.

“If we had the same hybrids that we had in my early farming years,” Worth said, “we wouldn’t have a crop with as little rain as we’ve gotten.”

Worth said it’s been a tough growing season so far because whenever it rains, it doesn’t seem to make it to his farm in Lake Benton, Minnesota. While his crops aren’t burnt up, Worth said the soybeans are looking rough due to high temperatures.

“We’ve already lost a lot of yield, we just don’t know how much yet,” Worth said.

Last year, Worth said that his crop was the worst it’s ever been in his 53 years of farming and that he actually had to collect federal crop insurance on every acre of corn and soybeans. “We’re not that far away from having another federal crop claim,” Worth noted. He said he would certainly prefer to have a crop to harvest versus filing another claim for crop insurance.

Right now, Worth said it’s still early in the growing season to keep yields from falling further. However, he added that there’s no rain in the forecast to help ease the drought conditions.

“That’s what we need, a really general rain to move west to eat to soak this ground up,” Worth said. “But there’s just nothing in the forecast.”

Ellyn Oelfke, a member of the Minnesota Corn Growers Association Board of Directors and a fifth generation farmer from Glencoe, Minnesota, said that there hasn’t been much rain to help her farm’s crops progress this year. She said only 50 acres of their corn was planted in early May, while the rest was planted at the end of May. The corn that was planted early is starting to burn up, Oelfke said. As for the rest of the corn, Oelfke said it was fortunate that it didn’t get planted early.

“Our corn is just now starting to tassel,” Oelfke said.

She said that because it hadn’t reached the point of pollination sooner, the corn was able to keep growing and didn’t look too bad. Two inches of rain on Tuesday, July 25, have also helped the corn, she added.

Once corn starts to tassel and silk, though, according to The Ohio State University, it needs 0.28 to 0.30 inches of rain a day to continue developing. Oelfke said her farm has definitely not received that amount of precipitation, and, “whatever moisture was in the ground is probably depleted if not close to it.”

The July 24 Crop Progress report for Minnesota highlights the short moisture supplies farmers are facing. Topsoil moisture supplies rated 22% very short, 42% short, 35% adequate, and just 1% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies were similarly rated at 19% very short, 42% short, 38% adequate, and just 1% surplus.

Oelfke said rain was in the forecast for Thursday, July 27, however lightning and thunder rolled through without any precipitation. She said that, for the last 6 to 8 weeks, every time she’s looked at the radar, a storm system will be heading their way before splitting and going around the farm. Oelfke noted that the rain that’s been moving across the state seems to be spotty and localized this year, unlike previous years.

One thing that surprises Oelfke is that, according to the latest drought monitor map, where her farm is located in the northeastern part of Carver county is in D1 moderate drought.

“When you look at the crops, I expected us to be in a D2 to D3 drought,” Oelfke said.

The latest drought monitor map for Minnesota shows that 100% of the state is experiencing some form of drought conditions. Just over 1% of the state is in a D3 extreme drought, 28% is in a D2 severe drought, over 50% in D1 moderate drought, and the remaining nearly 20% is abnormally dry.

In addition to corn and soybeans, Oelfke, who farms with her husband, brother-in-law and sister, said that, when they took over the farm in 2020, they diversified in order to have multiple income streams. She added that having more than one source of income has alleviated the stress that comes from relying on the weather with growing crops.

“You don’t know what the weather’s going to do,” Oelfke said. “You put your faith in that seed that you put in the ground.”