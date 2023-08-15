Tipping point for plant-based proteins, says CoBank

Sales of plant-based alternatives to red meat, poultry, and seafood are down 20% from their peak in 2020 and the industry “faces something of a tipping point,” said a report by agricultural lender CoBank on Monday.

By
FERN's Ag Insider
FERN's Ag Insider
The Food & Environment Reporting Network (FERN) is the first independent, non-profit news organization that produces in-depth and investigative journalism in the critically under-reported areas of food, agriculture, and environmental health. Through partnerships with local and national mainstream media outlets, FERN seeks to tell stories that will inspire, inform, and have lasting impact.
Successful Farming's Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 15, 2023
A closeup of a cheeseburger with all the fixings, including lab-grown hamburger.
Photo:

MosaMeat/USDavis

Sales of plant-based alternatives to red meat, poultry, and seafood are down 20% from their peak in 2020 and the industry “faces something of a tipping point,” said a report by agricultural lender CoBank on Monday. “Consumers remain interested in the concept of plant-based meats, but concerns about highly processed products and higher prices have put off many prospective regular consumers,” wrote CoBank senior economist Billy Roberts.

Sales plateaued at around $1.4 billion in 2020, 2021, and 2022, said the report. Competition is increasing with the approval of retail sales of cell-cultured meat, while high food inflation in 2022 discouraged consumers from trying protein alternatives.

“Innovation in plant-based proteins will focus on replacing highly processed varieties with healthier alternatives; better aligning the assortment of plant-based meats in supermarkets; and distributing with a focus on core locations of interest: More in urban, younger-focused stores, less in areas where demand lags,” concluded Roberts. “Competition and scaling up will reduce prices for plant-based meats, though not enough to achieve parity with animal-based proteins. Nevertheless, lower price points and quality improvements in the category will resonate with the considerable portion of consumers interested in a more flexitarian approach to eating, whether due to climate concerns or an interest in health.”

ag-insider-credit-produced@2x.png

For more information: https://thefern.org/ag_insider/

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
meat_label
Whatever you call it, cultivated meat trails beef in consumers’ estimation
tyson-logo
Tyson Foods sales hit by slowing demand, to shut four more U.S. chicken plants
A big cheeseburger
What to feed ‘cultivated’ meat? Soybeans
meat_label
With a second beef plant, Walmart raises concerns about vertical integration in cattle markets
The route of the proposed Heartland Greenway pipeline.
Economic projections questioned during South Dakota carbon pipeline hearing
Members of the Munson family with a stake in a sixth-generation livestock and crop farm near Junction City â from left, David Munson, Aidan Munson Simu, Michelle Munson Simu and Deanna Munson â oppose efforts by City Hall officials to attract a meatpacking plant to land adjacent to Munson property along Interstate 70.
Skeptics claim Junction City’s secretive maneuvering to entice meatpacker won’t pass smell test
A farmer holding money while sitting at a picnic table.
U.S. inflation fight darkens economic outlook, ag lender says
Loading grain onto a boat.
U.S. dominance in ag export race is softening
Russian Ukraine flag torn
What has Putin gained after one year of war in Ukraine?
world map of grain
What's causing the food crisis in Europe?
A dashboard with the map the United States with green and red colors
New online platform tracks consumer opinions on meat
chickens_processing
USDA begins process for stricter salmonella rules, worrying small poultry producers
Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack speaking at Ag Outlook Forum
Small U.S. meatpackers get $9.6 million boost from Biden administration
Card Placeholder Image
In meat-loving South Africa, climate concerns whet appetite for veggie burgers
Ukraine map
The toll of war in Ukraine to infrastructure, agriculture, and exports
Pig-baby-smithfield
Pork Powerhouses 2022: Sow numbers increase slightly despite high production costs