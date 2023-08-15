News Tipping point for plant-based proteins, says CoBank Sales of plant-based alternatives to red meat, poultry, and seafood are down 20% from their peak in 2020 and the industry “faces something of a tipping point,” said a report by agricultural lender CoBank on Monday. By FERN's Ag Insider FERN's Ag Insider The Food & Environment Reporting Network (FERN) is the first independent, non-profit news organization that produces in-depth and investigative journalism in the critically under-reported areas of food, agriculture, and environmental health. Through partnerships with local and national mainstream media outlets, FERN seeks to tell stories that will inspire, inform, and have lasting impact. Successful Farming's Editorial Guidelines Published on August 15, 2023 Photo: MosaMeat/USDavis Sales of plant-based alternatives to red meat, poultry, and seafood are down 20% from their peak in 2020 and the industry “faces something of a tipping point,” said a report by agricultural lender CoBank on Monday. “Consumers remain interested in the concept of plant-based meats, but concerns about highly processed products and higher prices have put off many prospective regular consumers,” wrote CoBank senior economist Billy Roberts. Sales plateaued at around $1.4 billion in 2020, 2021, and 2022, said the report. Competition is increasing with the approval of retail sales of cell-cultured meat, while high food inflation in 2022 discouraged consumers from trying protein alternatives. “Innovation in plant-based proteins will focus on replacing highly processed varieties with healthier alternatives; better aligning the assortment of plant-based meats in supermarkets; and distributing with a focus on core locations of interest: More in urban, younger-focused stores, less in areas where demand lags,” concluded Roberts. “Competition and scaling up will reduce prices for plant-based meats, though not enough to achieve parity with animal-based proteins. Nevertheless, lower price points and quality improvements in the category will resonate with the considerable portion of consumers interested in a more flexitarian approach to eating, whether due to climate concerns or an interest in health.” For more information: https://thefern.org/ag_insider/ Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit