Trimble Agriculture Cloud API now available to third-party companies

Trimble has announced the release of its Trimble Agriculture Cloud API to enable broad compatibility with both Trimble and third-party agriculture applications.

The Trimble Agriculture Cloud is designed to help farmers sustainably execute workflows with greater accuracy, more efficiency, and fewer errors while also centralizing data needed for compliance and regulatory requirements. The availability of the API will help couple in-field devices and operational workflows for seamless connection across mixed fleets.

The API is compatible with functions like farm setup, task records and recommendations, materials, vehicle setup, work orders, harvest and crop zones.

"At Trimble, our vision is to help farmers work more efficiently through data-driven farming practices and decision support tools," says Dave Britton, vice president of product management at Trimble Agriculture. "Enabling farmers to complete workflows that involve solutions from multiple technology providers is critical, especially in cases where third-party applications address unique regional farming practices. With this in mind, we created the Trimble Agriculture Cloud and an expanded, flexible API to establish a place where integrators could easily connect and share data, regardless of brand."

With this update, API workflows will be available to third-party machinery technology manufacturers to address applications on the farm like:

Sending prescriptions to and from third-party applications to Trimble displays.

Accessing Trimble displays as-applied data in third-party applications for productivity analysis and regulatory compliance.

Aligning field resources such as boundaries, guidance lines and landmarks between connected third-party applications and Trimble displays for in-field execution.

To learn more about the Trimble’s Agriculture Cloud API, visit: Agriculture.Trimble.com.

