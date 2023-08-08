Machinery Trimble Agriculture Cloud API now available to third-party companies This update enables broader compatibility between Trimble’s technology and third-party agriculture software. By Alex Gray Alex Gray Title: New Products Editor Resides In: Des Moines, Iowa Hometown: Cedar Rapids, Iowa Education: Iowa State University Expertise: Agriculture machinery Contact: alex.gray@agriculture.com Background Alex has been with Dotdash Meredith since 2021, starting in the imaging department where they worked on magazines across the company's entire portfolio. They joined the Successful Farming team in December 2021 as the New Products Editor. As a newcomer to the field of agriculture, they have been devoted to learning everything there is to know about farm machinery. Alex grew up in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and graduated from Iowa State University in 2020. While attending Iowa State, they joined the Iowa State Daily, a professional student-run news organization, working as an arts and entertainment writer, editor, and digital managing editor for the organization. EducationB.S. degree in public relations, minor in english creative writing Successful Farming's Editorial Guidelines Updated on August 8, 2023 Photo: Trimble Trimble has announced the release of its Trimble Agriculture Cloud API to enable broad compatibility with both Trimble and third-party agriculture applications. The Trimble Agriculture Cloud is designed to help farmers sustainably execute workflows with greater accuracy, more efficiency, and fewer errors while also centralizing data needed for compliance and regulatory requirements. The availability of the API will help couple in-field devices and operational workflows for seamless connection across mixed fleets. The API is compatible with functions like farm setup, task records and recommendations, materials, vehicle setup, work orders, harvest and crop zones. "At Trimble, our vision is to help farmers work more efficiently through data-driven farming practices and decision support tools," says Dave Britton, vice president of product management at Trimble Agriculture. "Enabling farmers to complete workflows that involve solutions from multiple technology providers is critical, especially in cases where third-party applications address unique regional farming practices. With this in mind, we created the Trimble Agriculture Cloud and an expanded, flexible API to establish a place where integrators could easily connect and share data, regardless of brand." With this update, API workflows will be available to third-party machinery technology manufacturers to address applications on the farm like: Sending prescriptions to and from third-party applications to Trimble displays.Accessing Trimble displays as-applied data in third-party applications for productivity analysis and regulatory compliance.Aligning field resources such as boundaries, guidance lines and landmarks between connected third-party applications and Trimble displays for in-field execution. To learn more about the Trimble’s Agriculture Cloud API, visit: Agriculture.Trimble.com. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit