U.S. ag exports slow down, but imports don’t

At the three-quarter point in the trade year, U.S. food and agricultural imports were nearly $7 billion larger than farm exports, $148.2 billion vs. $141.4 billion, according to USDA data released on Thursday.

By
FERN's Ag Insider
FERN's Ag Insider
The Food & Environment Reporting Network (FERN) is the first independent, non-profit news organization that produces in-depth and investigative journalism in the critically under-reported areas of food, agriculture, and environmental health. Through partnerships with local and national mainstream media outlets, FERN seeks to tell stories that will inspire, inform, and have lasting impact.
Successful Farming's Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 11, 2023
ocean-cargo-ship
Photo: iStock: Tryaging

At the three-quarter point in the trade year, U.S. food and agricultural imports were nearly $7 billion larger than farm exports, $148.2 billion vs. $141.4 billion, according to USDA data released on Thursday. The agency has forecast a $17 billion food trade deficit for the 12 months ending on Sept. 30, due to a drop-off in corn, wheat, beef, and poultry exports, while demand remained strong for imports that include wine, coffee, beer, fresh fruits and vegetables, and distilled spirits.

If the USDA forecast proves accurate, this will be the third time in the last five years to register a food trade deficit. The USDA was scheduled on Aug. 31 to update its export and import estimates for this year and make its first estimate of agricultural trade in fiscal 2024. The USDA figures released on Thursday covered sales through June.

At the nine-month point in 2022, farm exports totaled $152.1 billion, on the way to a record $196.4 in annual sales and a trade surplus of $2.4 billion. Export totals were forecast to slow this year in the face of lower commodity prices and slower global economic growth than in 2022.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Meat Export Federation said $4.05 billion worth of pork was exported from January through June, up 12% from the same period in 2022. One fourth of the sales, $1.07 billion, were to Mexico. Beef exports totaled nearly $5 billion, 19% lower than in the first six months of 2022.

ag-insider-credit-produced@2x.png

For more information: https://thefern.org/ag_insider/

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
meat-grocery-store-counter
Food inflation rate is lowest in nearly two years
mexico-flag
For U.S., regional ag imports are ‘a story about Mexico’
corn-soybean-grain-leg
Cropland values soar 33% in three years
tyson-logo
Tyson Foods sales hit by slowing demand, to shut four more U.S. chicken plants
Farm-Sunset-Corn-USDA
After run-up, farmland prices may become more stable
corn-money-close-up
High interest rates fall heaviest on less-profitable farmers
U.S. long grain rice is about four or five times as long as it is wide and is less glutinous than shorter grain rice.
India is playing games with world rice supply, says U.S. industry
U.S. long grain rice. USDA photo by Keith Weller.
Food price index edges upward on fears of disrupted supplies
Red-Meat-for-Inspection-USDA
Appetite for meat in China could lead to much larger imports
Corn kernels on a $100 bill.
Economic challenges worldwide force retreat in farm exports, says USDA
Market-Changes
Expect yield adjustments in August
money-in-farmers-hands
High costs and softer markets weigh on outlook for farm economy
corn and soybean field
USDA report bearish news for corn and soybeans
transport_grain
U.S. farm exports rise 14% to record high
The USDA logo
USDA: As the world economy slows, so will U.S. farm exports
Sows in pens
Farmers skeptical of farm bill as Prop 12 slayer