U.S. corn, soybean harvest forecasts cut on dry growing season

By Mark Weinraub

CHICAGO, Aug 11 (Reuters) - U.S. corn and soybean harvests will be smaller than previously expected as dry conditions early in the growing season robbed the crops of yield potential, the government said on Friday.

Both forecasts fell below market expectations, but the corn crop, if realized, would still be the second biggest on record due to large acreage and as growing conditions improved during the key development month of July.

The U.S. is expected to be the No. 2 exporter of soy and corn, after Brazil, this year.

Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures initially rallied but quickly retreated to pre-report levels. Corn futures were slightly higher.

"The market is trying to figure out if the yields have stabilized with the recent rains that we've seen since the surveys were taken," said Dax Wedemeyer, analyst at U.S. Commodities.

The government forecast corn production of 15.111 billion bushels, based on an average yield of 175.1 bushels per acre, according to the U.S. Agriculture Department's monthly World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report. Soybean production was seen at 4.205 billion bushels, with yields pegged at 50.9 bushels per acre.

The smaller-than-expected soybean harvest would tighten up domestic ending stocks in the 2023/24 marketing year to an eight-year low of 245 million bushels even as export demand eases, USDA said.

The government cut its outlook for 2023/24 global wheat supplies to 265.61 million metric tons from 266.53 million metric tons due to production shortfalls in key growing areas such as Canada and the European Union.

U.S. wheat ending stocks for 2023/24 were boosted to 615 million bushels, 23 million higher than the July outlook and up 6.0% from the 15-year low of 580 million bushels in the 2022/23 marketing year as the U.S. export forecast was cut.

USDA expects domestic corn stocks to balloon by 51% to a five-year high of 2.202 billion bushels, cutting its outlook for demand in both the export and feed sectors.

Analysts expected the report to show corn production of 15.135 billion bushels and soybean production of 4.246 billion, according to the average of estimates in a Reuters poll. Corn yields had been estimated at 175.5 bushels per acre and soybean yields at 51.3 bushels per acre.

(Additional reporting by Karl Plume; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Susan Fenton)