U.S. soybeans, corn fall as weather improves; wheat rallies

By Mark Weinraub

CHICAGO, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures dropped 2.3% on Monday as rainy weather across much of the key U.S. crop belt and forecasts for good growing conditions for August pushed prices to their lowest in more than five weeks.

Wheat futures gained 3.9% as global supply concerns intensified, spurred by fears of an escalation of attacks on Black Sea shipping after a Ukrainian strike on a Russian tanker.

The good crop weather also pressured the corn market, which notched its ninth losing session out of the last 10, but losses were kept in check by the gains in wheat.

"The weekend rains were probably every bit as good as they were forecasting," said Mark Schultz, chief analyst at Minnesota-based Northstar Commodity.

A U.S. Agriculture Department report released after the close on Monday afternoon showed that good-to-excellent ratings for corn rose 2 percentage points to 57% in the latest week. Soybean ratings also gained 2 percentage points, to 54%.

CBOT November soybean futures settled down 31-1/4 cents at $13.02 a bushel. Prices bottomed out at $12.91, the lowest for the most-active contract since June 30.

CBOT September soft red winter wheat futures were 24-1/2 cents higher at $6.57-1/2 a bushel and CBOT December corn was down 1-1/2 cents at $4.95-3/4 a bushel.

"We finally got a rally off the Ukrainian attack on a Russian vessel," Charlie Sernatinger, an analyst at Marex Capital, said in a note to clients.

Recent export deals for corn and soybeans added support to both commodities. Traders said the recent price declines have stirred up interest in U.S. supplies from overseas buyers.

Private exporters reported the sale of 132,000 metric tons of soybeans to China and 251,460 metric tons of corn to Mexico for delivery in the 2023/24 marketing year, the U.S. Agriculture Department said on Monday morning.

(Additional reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila; Editing by Marguerita Choy and David Gregorio)