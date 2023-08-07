U.S. wheat up about 2% as Black Sea war in focus

Chicago wheat rose around 2% on Monday as global supply concerns intensified, spurred by fears of an escalation of attacks on Black Sea shipping after a Ukrainian strike on a Russian tanker.

By
Reuters
Reuters
Founded in 1851, Reuters is a news agency owned by Thomson Reuters. With 200 locations worldwide and 2,500 journalists, Reuters is one of the largest news agencies in the world. Reuters has remained true to the Trust Principles of independence, integrity, and freedom from bias, working relentlessly to bring news from the source and from every corner of the world. 
Successful Farming's Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 7, 2023
markets_wheat
Photo: Huizen Hu

By Michael Hogan

HAMBURG, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat rose around 2% on Monday as global supply concerns intensified, spurred by fears of an escalation of attacks on Black Sea shipping after a Ukrainian strike on a Russian tanker.

Chicago Board of Trade most-active wheat was up 1.9% to $6.45 a bushel at 1105 GMT.

Soybeans fell 1.8% to $13.09-1/2 a bushel, and corn fell 0.1% to $4.96-3/4 a bushel.

“Wheat is being supported by increased risks from the Black Sea war with the Ukrainian attack on a Russian merchant ship over the weekend following the attack on Novorossiysk on Friday,” said Matt Ammermann, StoneX commodity risk manager.

“Concern is that the conflict could be moving to a new level, as attacks on Russian merchant ships could cut its grain exports, forcing demand to be met by other regions, especially the EU.”

“But the wheat price rises today are relatively moderate considering the enormous implications of strikes on Russian ships.”

Russia said it would punish Ukraine for using a sea drone to attack a civilian tanker in what it said was a "terrorist act" that risked "a large-scale environmental disaster".

Wheat had risen on Friday after Ukrainian attacks on Russia's Black Sea navy base at Novorossiysk, also a major port for Russian grain exports.

Expectations of import demand from India also underpinned wheat.

“Soybeans are falling after weekend rain in parts of the U.S. Midwest and lower temperatures," Ammermann said. "This along with some forecasts of more rain and temperatures not expected to return to previous high levels, is sharply easing fears of weather damage to U.S. crops.”

Corn is torn between the rise in wheat and fall in soybeans, with some in the market perhaps waiting to see the first results of the U.S. harvest now only about a month away, he said.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Mark Potter)

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
SoybeanLeaf2-CloseUp
3 Big Things Today, August 7, 2023
Russia-Ukraine-flags-with-crack
Russia strikes Ukraine's Danube port, sending global grain prices higher
Russia-Ukraine-flags-with-crack
Russia attacks Ukraine's vital Danube grain export route
russia ukraine flags
Russia hits Ukraine's grain for fourth day, seizing ships
Card Placeholder Image
GRAINS-Wheat and corn fall after Black Sea grain export deal extended
Card Placeholder Image
GRAINS-Wheat near five-week low as Black Sea supplies, U.S. weather weigh
Card Placeholder Image
GRAINS-Wheat down on optimism Ukraine shipping deal to be extended
Card Placeholder Image
GRAINS-Wheat drops as talks start on Ukraine grain export deal
Card Placeholder Image
GRAINS-Wheat, corn in pullback after strong rises, Black Sea concern eases
Card Placeholder Image
GRAINS-U.S. soybeans, corn up as Argentina drought worries persist
markets_wheat
U.S. wheat sinks to 17-month low; corn, soy also weak
markets_marquee
Wheat hits one-week high on Ukrainian export worries; soybeans firm
Card Placeholder Image
GRAINS-Wheat, corn fall after Black Sea grain export deal extended
markets_wheat
U.S. wheat hits lowest since Sept. 2021; corn, soy also fall
Card Placeholder Image
GRAINS-Wheat gains, corn and soy dip amid banking sector volatility
markets_wheat
Wheat rises on concern about Ukraine's safe shipping channel