Ukraine asks farmers for 2024 sowing plans amid difficulties with exports

Ukraine, facing difficulties in exporting its grain, has asked farmers to report their sowing plans for 2024 to form preliminary estimates for the 2024/25 season.

By
Published on August 8, 2023
Ukraine monitors price increases for goods, planting challenges as war continues

KYIV, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Ukraine, facing difficulties in exporting its grain, has asked farmers to report their sowing plans for 2024 to form preliminary estimates for the 2024/25 season.

"The ministry ... is launching a survey of farmers in preparation for the autumn sowing campaign," the farm ministry said in a statement late on Monday.

"This will allow us to make a preliminary forecast for the 2024 harvest."

A major grain grower and exporter, Ukraine's grain output is seen falling to around 46 million metric tons in 2023 from 53 million in 2022 and a record 86 million in 2021.

Ukraine consumes only about 17 million tons of grain per season and needs to export the remainder. However, a blockade of its major seaports since Russia's invasion in February 2022 has impacted its ability to export.

A deal brokered by the United Nations and Turkey which had allowed such exports collapsed last month as Russia walked away from it, saying its demands to ease sanctions on its own grain and fertilizer exports had not been met.

Currently, Ukraine can export limited volumes through small river ports on the Danube River and via its western land border with the European Union.

That has forced Ukrainian producers to adjust their sowing plans and switch from grain crops to oilseeds, which are more expensive but produce less volume.

Ukraine has already reduced its sowing area for corn in favor of sunflower.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; editing by Jason Neely)

