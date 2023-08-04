Ukraine has harvested 16.6 million tons of 2023 grain crop so far

Ukrainian farmers have harvested 16.57 million tons of the 2023 grain harvest, the agriculture ministry said on Friday.

By
Reuters
Reuters
Founded in 1851, Reuters is a news agency owned by Thomson Reuters. With 200 locations worldwide and 2,500 journalists, Reuters is one of the largest news agencies in the world. Reuters has remained true to the Trust Principles of independence, integrity, and freedom from bias, working relentlessly to bring news from the source and from every corner of the world. 
Successful Farming's Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 4, 2023
Odessa marked with red pushpin on map.
Photo:

Istimages

KYIV, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Ukrainian farmers have harvested 16.57 million tons of the 2023 grain harvest, the agriculture ministry said on Friday.

The ministry said the harvest so far included 3,755,000 tons of barley, 12,513,000 tons of wheat and 306,400 tons of peas.

The largest quantity of grain has been harvested in the southern region of Odesa, it said, while the neighboring Mykolaiv region led the pace with 82% of the area threshed.

Ukraine is a major global grain producer and exporter but its agricultural exports have been hit hard by Russia's invasion and a blockade of its Black Sea ports.

Farmers in nine regions have finished harvesting peas, the ministry added.

(Reporting by Anna Pruchnicka and Kyiv newsroom; editing by Jason Neely)

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Card Placeholder Image
UPDATE 1-Ukraine has harvested 17.5 mln T of grain so far, traders and ministry say
Card Placeholder Image
UPDATE 2-Ukraine has harvested 17.5 mln T of grain so far, 45% down y/y -ministry
russia ukraine flags
Russia hits Ukraine's grain for fourth day, seizing ships
Russia-Ukraine-flags-with-crack
Russia strikes Ukraine's Danube port, sending global grain prices higher
No sector of agriculture left unaffected as the invasion of Ukraine enters day 43.
Ukraine and Croatia agree on use of Croatian ports for grain exports
Russia-Ukraine-flags-with-crack
Russia attacks Ukraine's vital Danube grain export route
Ukraine_graphic
Moldovan farmers seek fast-track customs, fear Ukrainian grain transit
Ukraine monitors price increases for goods, planting challenges as war continues
Ukraine's farmers fear the worst after grain deal collapses
Colorful map of Ukraine from a globe
Ukraine harvests 3.6 mln T grain with low yield so far, farm ministry says
Russia-Ukraine-flags-with-crack
Russia bombards Ukraine ports, threatens ships, jolting world grain markets
Card Placeholder Image
Ukraine grain exports down 17.7% at 36.9 mln tonnes so far this season
Card Placeholder Image
Ukraine grain exports down 17.7% at 36.9 mln tonnes so far this season
Colorful map of Ukraine from a globe
The prospects of Ukrainian agricultural exports in the coming marketing year look hazy
No sector of agriculture left unaffected as the invasion of Ukraine enters day 43.
Ukraine must be ready to export mostly via Danube ports - sea ports authority
Card Placeholder Image
Ukraine's grain exports exceed 5 mln tonnes in March - ministry
Cracked flags of Russia and Ukraine
Ukraine 99.9% certain Russia will quit Black Sea grain deal in July - envoy