News Uneven rainfall creates significant disparities in soil moisture About 8.5 inches of rain fell in western Iowa’s Little Sioux last week — a record amount in seven days for the town that has been suffering from severe drought. In much of northeast Iowa, there was little or none. By Iowa Capital Dispatch Iowa Capital Dispatch The Iowa Capital Dispatch is a hard-hitting, independent news organization dedicated to connecting Iowans to their state government and its impact on their lives. The Capital Dispatch combines state government coverage with relentless investigative journalism, deep dives into the consequences of policy, political insight, and principled commentary. The Capital Dispatch deeply believes in sharing the stories of people outside the halls of power, connecting the actions of state leaders to their impacts on Iowans. The organization also believe that without strong community journalism, Iowans risk losing the government integrity and accountability they have long valued.The Iowa Capital Dispatch is a nonprofit organization, free of advertising and free to readers. Their work is available to other media outlets for syndication, including Agriculture.com. The Capital Dispatch is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The news organization retains full editorial independence. Successful Farming's Editorial Guidelines Published on August 8, 2023 By Jared Strong About 8.5 inches of rain fell in western Iowa’s Little Sioux last week — a record amount in seven days for the town that has been suffering from severe drought. In much of northeast Iowa, there was little or none. That contributed to a growing disparity in soil moisture that is available for the state’s corn and soybean crops, according to a U.S. Department of Agriculture report on Monday. The southwest half of the state had considerably more rainfall last week than the northeast. In southwest Iowa, about 69% of the area has adequate or surplus topsoil moisture for crops. In northeast Iowa, about 24% does. As a whole, the state averaged 1.49 inches of rain last week, which is about 50% more than what is typically expected. There were wide areas of western and southern Iowa with 3 or more inches of rain. That stands in contrast with the week prior, which had an average of .4 inches of rain, or less than half of what’s normal. The overall condition of the state’s corn crop held steady: about 59% of it is rated good or excellent. But soybeans regressed: about 53% are rated good or excellent — a decline of two percentage points from last week. Livestock pastures continue to struggle amid ongoing drought conditions. About 83% of the state was suffering from some measure of drought before the rains, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor, and the USDA report said about 22% of pasture land is good or excellent. Iowa Capital Dispatch is part of the States Newsroom, a network of similar news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit