Unusual precipitation patterns deplete subsoil moisture of some Nebraska farmers

Nebraska farmers that typically receive decent precipitation throughout the growing season have had a dry year, depleting the subsoil moisture and causing D3 extreme and D4 exceptional drought.

Mike Bergen, president of the Hamilton County Corn Growers Association and a first-generation corn and soybean farmer in Nebraska, says it’s been a tough year for farmers in his county. Typically, Bergen says his county receives more rainfall than they’ve gotten this year.

The most rain Bergen says his farm has received this summer has been slightly more than an inch, but that storm brought baseball sized hail with it on June 29, damaging some of his corn crop.

“I’ve literally put in two irrigation seasons in one year now,” Bergen says.

He notes that he set up the pivots to irrigate as soon as he finished planting his crop. In a typical year, Bergen said that he wouldn’t start irrigating his corn until the end of June to the beginning of July. This year, though, he says irrigation started in May, and he’s been irrigating nearly every week since mid-May.

The lack of precipitation and consistent irrigation has sucked up the subsoil moisture on his farm, Bergen says.

“For the most part, subsoil moisture is pretty bleak,” Bergen says. “I think that’s one reason Hamilton county is in a D4 drought.”

According to the latest drought monitor map, just over 1% of Nebraska is in D4 exceptional drought, with the majority of those drought conditions impacting Hamilton County. Thirteen percent of the state is in D3 extreme drought, 15% is in D2 severe drought, 23% in in D1 moderate drought, 18% of the state is abnormally dry, and the remaining 30% is drought free.

Bergen says the dry weather is expected to continue with an excessive heat advisory in place for his area. He says he plans to keep irrigating, but is concerned that his corn’s maturity will be accelerated as a result of the higher temperatures. “This is going to be further damaging,” Bergen says.

As a result of the persistent drought conditions, Bergen anticipates an earlier harvest. Bergen says the average start date for harvest for his county is September 22. “I wouldn’t be surprised if we harvest before September 15,” he notes.

Drought Monitor

Dan Wesley, a corn and soybean farmer in Saunders County, Nebraska, echoes Bergen, saying that harvest for him typically starts towards the end of September to the first week of October. “If we get the heat like we’re supposed to for the next ten days,” Wesley says, “it’s going to mature the crop and it’ll be an early harvest.”

Despite the dry weather that’s impacted parts of Nebraska, Wesley says his irrigated corn is looking decent right now. His dryland corn isn’t in bad shape either after timely rains fell in July, Wesley says. However, he expects the ears to be smaller than usual with fewer kernels.

“We need to get a little more moisture to help finish the crop off,” Wesley says. He says his corn crop needs about three more inches of timely rain, or he’ll need to irrigate that much. However, Wesley says that subsoil moisture isn’t there, and his crop has already used up the rains that they have received.

USDA’s Crop Progress Condition report for Nebraska from August 14 shows that soil moisture statewide is predominately adequate. Topsoil moisture supplies rated 11% very short, 26% short, 59% adequate, and 4% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rate 16% very short, 32% short, 49% adequate, and 3% surplus.

While no rain is in the forecast to bring his corn the moisture it needs to finish off, Wesley says the lack of precipitation will actually help his soybeans out because a period of fog and rain caused them to get some white mold. “They need the sun and the wind to help suppress the white mold,” he notes.