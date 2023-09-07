Updates to Kubota’s M7 Series tractors

Kubota’s new generation of M7 Series tractors features the same horsepower as before, with a range of new enhancements.

The M7-4 Series ranges from 128 to 168 hp, with three new models, the M7-134, M7-154, and M7-174, each available in three configurations: Deluxe, Premium, and Premium KVT.

“We’re thrilled to welcome the new generation of M7’s to the Kubota ag tractor family,” says Morgan Ludwig, livestock tractor product manager for Kubota. “This new generation matches the performance that customers know to be true of Kubota and the existing M7, but uplevels the operator experience with adjustments to comfort and new features for productivity that fit a broad spectrum of ag applications, including hay operations, loader work, and small- to mid-sized row crop farming.”

The M7-4 runs on Kubota’s four-cylinder, direct injection, with intercooler turbocharger, water-cooled four-cycle diesel engine.

LM2606 Loader

The M7-4 tractors feature the new LM2606 front loader with a new lifting height of up to 167 inches, with a 96-inch bucket and a max load capacity of 5,776 pounds. On Deluxe configurations, the new multi-function joystick simplifies operations with ergonomically designed shift buttons to eliminate the need to switch grip between tractor functions.

“Along with shifting the gears, the joystick has third and fourth functions, with option buttons,” says Ludwig. “If they want to turn on the lights instead of pressing the buttons that are in different locations, they can press it on the loader joystick.”

Comfortable design

Comfort features are at the center of the M7-4 updates. The Multi-Speed Steering Control is included in all three models, allowing the operator to choose between three settings to set the parameters for how many rotations need to be made with the steering wheel to make a full turn.

The cab is built with an automatic HVAC system, standard on the Premium and KVT configurations and optional on the Deluxe. Owners have the choice of mechanical or air suspension and the standard air-ride equipped seat.

Xpress Restart comes standard on Deluxe and Premium models, allowing the operator to directly control the main clutch by pressing the brake pedal.

The new design of the Fuel and DEF tank has allowed the steps to be integrated along the fuel tank. To let you work longer between refueling stops. The M7-4 models are equipped with a large fuel tank with an 87 gallon capacity and DEF tank with 10 gallon capacity.

LED lights and electric heated side mirrors are standard on Premium and KVT configurations, and optional on the Deluxe.

Availability

The Kubota M7-4 Series tractors shipped to dealers beginning in August, and will be fully available by the end of September. For more information visit KubotaUSA.com.

