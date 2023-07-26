USDA gives $2 million to improve two rural Wisconsin clinics

By Henry Redman

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced Tuesday that two rural Wisconsin health care centers will be receiving $1 million grants to fund renovations and equipment upgrades to provide better access to care for thousands of Wisconsinites.

The Emergency Rural Health Care Grants, part of the American Rescue Plan Act, will be awarded to Upland Hill Health’s Mineral Point clinic and to the Reedsburg Area Medical Center, USDA announced in a news release.

At the Mineral Point clinic, the money will go toward constructing a new building that is accessible for people with disabilities to replace the current building, which was constructed in 1880, according to USDA. The new clinic will include a drive-thru pharmacy, and the money will also fund equipment upgrades.

“We are grateful for the USDA support that allows us to meet the growing demand for accessible health care in rural Wisconsin. The new Upland Hills Health Mineral Point Clinic continues our commitment to allow our patients to stay in their community for medical care,” Lisa Schnedler, president and CEO of Upland Hills Health, said in a statement. “Designed with our patients in mind, these modern facilities will better serve our patients now and allow for future growth to support community health, wellness, and fitness.”

The Reedsburg grant will help fund a new clinic building and equipment upgrades as well as the implementation of new telehealth capabilities and behavioral health services.

The two projects will increase health care access for 11,000 people, the release states.

“These grants are making a direct and positive contribution to the health and quality of life of people living and working in rural communities,” USDA Rural Development Wisconsin State Director Julie Lassa said. “Not only do these investments mean that rural residents won’t have to drive as far and take as much time off of work to travel to get necessary medical care; it also means that we are modernizing critical health care facilities that are important economic drivers and employers in many of our rural areas.”

Wisconsin Examiner is part of the States Newsroom, a network of similar news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity.