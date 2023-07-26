USDA gives $2 million to improve two rural Wisconsin clinics

Two rural Wisconsin healthcare centers will receive $1 million grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to fund renovations and equipment upgrades to provide better access to care for thousands of Wisconsinites.

By
Wisconsin Examiner
Wisconsin Examiner
The Wisconsin Examiner is a nonpartisan, nonprofit news site offering a fresh perspective on politics and policy in Wisconsin state. The Examiner is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The site retains full editorial independence.
Successful Farming's Editorial Guidelines
Updated on July 26, 2023
usda-logo

By Henry Redman

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced Tuesday that two rural Wisconsin health care centers will be receiving $1 million grants to fund renovations and equipment upgrades to provide better access to care for thousands of Wisconsinites.

The Emergency Rural Health Care Grants, part of the American Rescue Plan Act, will be awarded to Upland Hill Health’s Mineral Point clinic and to the Reedsburg Area Medical Center, USDA announced in a news release

At the Mineral Point clinic, the money will go toward constructing a new building that is accessible for people with disabilities to replace the current building, which was constructed in 1880, according to USDA. The new clinic will include a drive-thru pharmacy, and the money will also fund equipment upgrades. 

“We are grateful for the USDA support that allows us to meet the growing demand for accessible health care in rural Wisconsin. The new Upland Hills Health Mineral Point Clinic continues our commitment to allow our patients to stay in their community for medical care,” Lisa Schnedler, president and CEO of Upland Hills Health, said in a statement. “Designed with our patients in mind, these modern facilities will better serve our patients now and allow for future growth to support community health, wellness, and fitness.”

The Reedsburg grant will help fund a new clinic building and equipment upgrades as well as the implementation of new telehealth capabilities and behavioral health services. 

The two projects will increase health care access for 11,000 people, the release states. 

“These grants are making a direct and positive contribution to the health and quality of life of people living and working in rural communities,” USDA Rural Development Wisconsin State Director Julie Lassa said. “Not only do these investments mean that rural residents won’t have to drive as far and take as much time off of work to travel to get necessary medical care; it also means that we are modernizing critical health care facilities that are important economic drivers and employers in many of our rural areas.”

Wisconsin Examiner is part of the States Newsroom, a network of similar news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Photo of battery urban farm
Missouri has a $500k incentive for urban farmers — if growers can figure out how to get it
WindTurbines1-WideShot
Rural electric co-ops to get $10.7B in USDA funds for clean energy grants, loans
Dirt Road
Legislation to rebuild aging agricultural roads in Wisconsin gets public hearing
soybeanleaf1
3 Big Things Today, June 28, 2023
A wide shot of Congress
Biden administration rolls out $585 million for Western water projects
The USDA logo
Staff at top U.S. farm research center file complaint alleging unsafe work conditions
Three cattle in a field.
USDA aims to boost independent meat packers with $59 million in grants
Gov. Josh Shapiro and others at Little Leaf Farm in Carbon County cut a green ribbon for the indoor farms opening.
Pa. Gov. Shapiro attends opening of Carbon Co. indoor farm's greenhouse
Canadian-based TC Energy spilled 500,000 gallons of crude.
Massive oil spill distorts Kansas couple's confidence in the integrity of Keystone pipeline
A wide shot of Congress
Rural lenders, crop insurance agents push for bolstered safety net at farm bill hearing
waterway
Point to producers, but WOTUS discussion continues
A close-up image of Congress
Congressional farm leaders split over work requirements for food aid, climate funds
A husband and wife walk through a field.
Kansas farmers, ranchers plant seeds of change to erode stigma of mental illness
MountainTrailWyoming-WideShot
Republicans from Western states attack public lands plan in heated U.S. House hearing
nurse
Healthcare lags in rural America
Three cars parked outside the Scotland County Hospital in rural Missouri
Ten rural Missouri hospitals closed since 2012. Scotland County hopes to avoid that fate