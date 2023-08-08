USDA reports dented corn in 12 of the top corn growing states

Twelve of the top 18 growing states reported at least 1% of their corn had dented in the latest USDA Crop Progress report. Texas, North Carolina, Tennessee, Kentucky, and Iowa lead the states with the most dented corn, said USDA Monday.

Texas

Texas continues to lead the nation’s corn progress with 71% of its corn crop dented. That’s 6% ahead of the five-year average, and 8% ahead of this time last year.



USDA rated 62% of the state’s corn crop in good/excellent condition. Twenty-eight percent of Texas corn was rated fair. Ten percent of the crop was rated poor/very poor.

North Carolina

USDA reported that 38% of North Carolina corn has dented, 8% behind this time last year. Corn dented is 15% ahead of the five-year average.

USDA rated 77% of the state’s corn in good/excellent condition. Eighteen percent was rated in fair condition. Just 5% of the corn crop in North Carolina was rated in poor condition, while none of the corn rated in very poor condition.

Tennessee

Corn dented in Tennessee jumped 27% to 37% the week ending August 6. That’s 6% ahead of this time last year, and 12% ahead of the five-year average.



USDA rated 70% of Tennessee’s corn crop in good/excellent condition. Twenty-two percent of the state’s crop was rated in fair condition. Just 8% of Tennessee’s corn crop was rated in poor/very poor condition.

Kentucky

In Kentucky, 24% of the corn crop is dented, according to the USDA Crop Progress report. This is behind the five-year average by 4%.



USDA rated 70% of Kentucky’s corn crop in good/excellent condition. Twenty-five percent of the crop was rated fair. Five percent of the state’s corn was rated in poor/very poor condition.

Iowa

For the week ending August 6, USDA reported that 16% of Iowa the state’s corn had dented, up from 5% the previous week last week.That is 10% ahead of the five-year average for this point in the season. Last year at this time, Iowa’s corn crop was reported 4% dented. Corn denting is up 10% this year compared to the five-year average.



USDA rated the state’s corn crop as 59% in good/excellent condition. Thirty-two percent of Iowa’s corn crop was rated fair. The remaining 9% was rated in poor/very poor condition.



Other states

Dented corn has also been reported in Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota, Colorado and Illinois.



The Crop Progress report did not indicate any dented corn in Indiana, Ohio, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania, which is abnormal for this time of year.



Nationally, 8% of the corn crop has dented, equal to the five-year average.