USDA seeks precision in measuring greenhouse gases and carbon reductions

The USDA will spend $300 million to more accurately measure and verify GHG emissions and carbon sequestration by climate-smart agriculture practices as part of President Biden's goal to cut down U.S. greenhouse gas emissions.

By
Chuck Abbott
Chuck Abbott
Title: Contributing editor. Experience The slow-talking son of an Illinois farm family, I have covered U.S. food and agriculture policy in its many forms since 1988, from farm bills (six so far) and crop insurance reform to school lunch, ag research, biofuels and the Dietary Guidelines.
Successful Farming's Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 12, 2023
usda-logo

As part of President Biden’s goal to cut U.S. greenhouse gas emissions in half by the end of the decade, the USDA will spend $300 million to more accurately measure and verify GHG emissions and carbon sequestration by climate-smart agriculture, said the White House on Wednesday. Climate adviser Ali Zaidi said the project would help “the people on the front lines of the climate crisis to be part of the solution.”

Agriculture generates 10% of U.S. greenhouse gas emissions, according to the EPA. “There is an income opportunity here,” said Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack during a teleconference, because of consumer interest in food with a lighter carbon footprint.

Zaidi pointed to flash drought in the Midwest, unprecedented heat in the South, and wildfire haze in the East as examples of climate change. “These impacts are costing us [the U.S. economy] billions of dollars,” he said.

The USDA has committed $3.1 billion to 141 demonstration projects to show how farmers, ranchers, and forest landowners can mitigate climate change and develop markets for climate-smart food and agriculture products. The $300 million to improve measurement, monitoring, reporting, and verification of emissions and sequestration would strengthen the scientific foundation for such products.

“This is going to allow us to know what works and, frankly, what doesn’t,” said Vilsack.

Carbon markets and contracts that pay farmers for practices, such as cover crops, that capture carbon in the soil or plants are frequently mentioned as ways for agriculture to make money while mitigating climate change. But they have been slow to develop. Some growers say the contracts pay too little to make the additional practices worthwhile. And there are questions about whether the practices deliver long-lasting increases in the carbon content of soils and whether the carbon content was measured reliably.

USDA agencies, such as the Agricultural Research Service, the Economic Research Service, the National Agricultural Research Service, and the Natural Resources Conservation Service, will share the $300 million in a collaborative research effort within the department, said Vilsack. Outside researchers will be retained in some instances. The funding comes from $19.5 billion allocated to USDA conservation programs through the climate, healthcare, and tax law enacted last August.

Also on Wednesday, the administration asked for public comment on a strategic framework for improving accuracy and reducing uncertainty in greenhouse gas measurements in the agriculture and forestry sectors. The strategy was developed by officials from USDA, EPA, NASA, the Interior Department, and other agencies.


For more information: https://thefern.org/ag_insider/

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
A wide shot of Congress
Farm bill should expand climate-smart initiative, says AGree
A wide shot of Congress
Don't let climate steer USDA conservation work, say House Republicans
USDA secretary Tom Vilsack holds the mic at an event in July 2022
USDA awards $325 million to second round of climate-smart projects
Soil falls from an Iowa farmer's hand
$8 million USDA investment to expand soil carbon monitoring
A pair of hands dig into the ground, clearing away debris that lays on top of the soil
AgMission and The Ohio State University undertake a soil carbon farming study
exhaust emissions
Machinery manufacturers working to reduce emissions
20160304-pennsylvania-farmland.jpg
Report: Retooling USDA programs for climate mitigation is ‘politically fraught’
ethanol and corn
Consider alternatives to electric vehicles, say trade groups
img_530f9f813684b_42136.jpg
Climate mitigation is actually agricultural market development, says Vilsack
A sign marks the boundary of a conservation easement
Aid 'natural climate solutions' with bigger USDA stewardship spending, says report
The sun sets behind grain bins on a farm.
Report: Governments must 'drastically improve' efforts to reduce emissions
Former Secretary of Ag Tom Vilsack
Vilsack highlights key work in 2021 to combat the future of climate change
A button that says "Don't Mess with the RFS."
Biofuel leaders disappointed by EPA rule
Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack speaking at Ag Outlook Forum
USDA launches $3.1 billion climate-smart initiative
USDA secretary Tom Vilsack speaks at the podium at the Ag Outlook Forum
Vilsack says innovation key to fighting climate change, food insecurity
WindTurbines1-WideShot
Rural electric co-ops to get $10.7B in USDA funds for clean energy grants, loans