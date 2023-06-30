USDA ups corn acres by 2 million

Today the highly-anticipated USDA Acreage report defied expectations by estimating American farmers planted over two million more acres of corn and four million fewer acres of soybeans than the department estimated in March.



Corn

The report pegged 2023 corn acres at 94.1 million. This is up 6% from last year and above USDA's March estimate of 92 million acres.

Successful Farming partnered with Kluis Commodity Advisors on a survey released earlier this week. The Kluis/SF survey pegged corn acres at 92.2 million for 2023.

Soybeans

Soybean acres are pegged at 83.5 million. This is down 5% from 2022 and far below USDA’s March projection of 87.5 million acres.

The Kluis/SF survey reported 2023 soybean acres at 88.2 million.

Wheat

The report pegged 2023 wheat acres at 49.6 million, up 9% from 2022. This is a slight decrease from USDA’s March projection of 49.9 million acres.

The Kluis/SF survey reported 2023 wheat acres at 49.7 million.

Altogether, USDA is estimating a total of 227.2 million corn, soybean, and wheat acres for 2023.



Quarterly Grain Stocks

USDA also released the quarterly Grain Stocks report today.

USDA pegged U.S. corn stocks as of June 1, 2023, at 4.11 billion bushels, below the trade's expectation of 4.26 billion bushels and down from 6% from a year ago.

For soybeans, USDA pegged the quarterly grain stocks at 796 million bushels, below the trade's expectation of 812 million bushels and down 18% from a year ago.

USDA says U.S. wheat quarterly grain stocks are at 580 million bushels, below the trade's expectation of 611 million bushels and down 17% from a year ago.

Trade Reaction

Al Kluis, managing director of Kluis Commodity Advisors, calls the corn acreage number "overwhelming," adding it is higher than the top of any range of trade expectations for today's report.

He credits the increase in corn acres and decrease in soybean acres to the year's early spring planting and rapid planting progress.

"Looking ahead, it will be interesting to see if we get the much anticipated rain that’s expected over the next two weeks, and then what does USDA do on July 12 when they update the supply and demand tables.”

He says the quarterly grain stocks numbers all being lower than expected means usage is better than expected, which is positive in the long term for prices.

"The report was over the top bullish for soybeans in terms of quarterly stocks and planted acres," says Naomi Blohm, senior market advisor with Total Farm Marketing. "Soybean trade will be a full-blown weather market from here. Now an absolute record yield is necessary for soybeans, or carryout will be extremely tight!

"For corn, if we had perfect weather heading into this report, I’d be screaming $4.00 corn is coming. However, I am not because the trade is already anticipating corn yield to likely be in the low 170s, with some in the industry already thinking U.S. corn yield will be in the mid 160s. Using today’s planted acres numbers, and no change to demand — a 170 yield puts corn carryout for the 2023/2024 crop near 1.65 billion bushels — not as bearish as some might think."

Jeremy McCann, account manager at Farmer's Keeper, says "Overall, the market is reacting heavily to this news as beans are skyrocketing trying to reach new summer highs, and corn is taking a beating another day in a row."