USDA funds $266 million for renewable energy loans and grants

U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced a slew of new funding from USDA for 1,334 renewable energy and energy-efficiency projects in 47 states, Guram, and Puerto Rico.

The projects will total $266 million in funding that comes from the Rural Energy for America Program (REAP) and the Inflation Reduction Act, Vilsack announced at the 2023 Farm Progress Show in Decatur, Illinois.

Agricultural producers and rural small businesses are the focus of the funding, with 40% of the investments going to marginalized, underserved, and underinvested communities as part of the Justice40 initiative. USDA said it hopes the investments will “lower energy costs, generate new income, and strengthen the resilience of operations” who receive the loans and grants.

“These once-in-a-generation investments in renewable energy, like wind and solar, and energy efficient technologies, create new markets and deliver real cost savings for our small and mid-size agricultural operations and Main Street businesses, building and keeping wealth in rural America,” Vilsack said in a press release.

Up to $1.3 billion in funding has been made available through REAP since December 2022, and applications for loans and grants are still getting accepted by USDA. Applications will be accepted through quarterly funding competitions through Sept. 30, 2024.

Of the funds announced Wednesday, Vilsack said $118 million came from the Inflation Reduction Act’s USDA fund. He clarified that $1.9 billion is left in the fund, and said there is “a long way to go” before all the funds from the bill are utilized for REAP programs — and that there is still REAP’s regular funding still to be given out.

Vilsack —using his trademark whiteboard on the Farm Progress main stage as he explained the reasoning for the new projects, as well as a slew of other Climate Smart Initiatives — said protecting farmers is crucial to small-town life in the country, and proclaimed “it has never been a better time to be in agriculture.”

“Production agriculture is incredibly important, and we need to continue to support it,” Vilsack said. “But we also need to support small and mid-size [farms]. This is why it’s important. It’s not just important to agriculture, it’s important to small communities. The reality is simply this: If you’ve got fewer farmers, you’ve got fewer farm families.”

Application information for this and other REAP grants or loans can be found at the USDA’s website.