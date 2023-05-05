A tale of two planting conditions

Farmers across the U.S. are currently experiencing drastically different growing conditions as the 2023 planting season takes shape. In Nebraska, drought continues to impact fields, causing concerns over the yields farmers expect to have come harvest later this year. Significant precipitation in Mississippi and states bordering the Mississippi River have created wet fields, putting farmers behind as the season begins.

Nebraska

With drought conditions impacting the majority of the state of Nebraska, farmers have been pushing to get crops in the ground. According to Al Dutcher, agricultural extension climatologist at the Nebraska State Climate Office, a stretch of cold weather has caused a minor delay in planting for some farmers in Nebraska.

USDA’s Crop Progress report released May 1 shows that Nebraska farmers are on track with the five-year average for planting corn, soybeans, and sorghum, and ahead of the average planting season for oats. So far, 30% of the season’s corn has been planted with 1% emerged. Soybeans planted was 16%, and sorghum was 1%.

“Without that stretch of cold weather we’d be well ahead of planting this season,” Dutcher says. He adds, it was an “unbelievable winter across most of the U.S. as far as snowfall is concerned.”

Despite the significant snowfall this past winter, Dutcher says that the state has little to no subsoil moisture after a really dry fall that was 60% to 70% below the average precipitation. As a result, Dutcher shares, “It’s going to take a lot of precipitation to break the back of this drought.”

Drought Monitor

The most recent Crop Progress report indicates there is no surplus moisture in Nebraska’s topsoil or subsoil. Topsoil moisture supplies rated 37% very short, 41% short and 22% adequate. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 45% very short, 38% short and 17% adequate.

Dutcher reminds farmers that, while the drought is entering its third year, “things can change on a dime.” He references the above average precipitation that Nebraska experienced from 2013 to 2019 before the drought began to impact the state.

“Right now we have the ability to make up subsoil moisture,” Dutchers says. However, “if we fail to see an uptick of precipitation over the next 30 days, we’ll see drought-type scenarios redeveloping, building drought upon drought.”

Less than 1% of Nebraska is drought free as of the latest drought monitor map. Another sliver of the map is experiencing abnormally dry conditions. Within the remainder of the state, over 18% is in D1 moderate drought, over 33% is in D2 severe drought, nearly 41% is facing D3 extreme drought, and over 6% is in a D4 exceptional drought.

Despite recent storms that have dropped “heavy, ridiculous amounts of precipitation,” Dutcher says we’re not staying up with the moisture we need. This could cause issues later in the season, he says, “to get this crop across the finish line.” From mid-June on, Dutcher shares that the crops will begin to use more water than supplied to them in a minimal year.

Dutcher cautions farmers against anticipating a break in the drought conditions currently facing Nebraska and says, “The expectation should be to prepare for what we have right now, which is a drought.”

Mississippi

Unlike farmers in Nebraska and other drought-prone areas, Mississippi farmers have seen a slight delay in planting due to spring flooding from snowmelt and frequent rains.

“We have adequate soil moisture,” Tripp Walker, an agronomic service representative for Syngenta, shares. While the consistent precipitation in Mississippi has kept the state from experiencing drought conditions as planting season takes place, Walker says it’s caused conditions in the field to be too wet to do work.

The latest drought monitor shows that just over 94% of Mississippi’s acreage is drought free. A little over 5% of the state is experiencing abnormally dry conditions, and a fraction of 1% is in a D1 moderate drought.

Drought Monitor

In the northern part of the state, farmers have seen delays getting into their fields as a result of the wet conditions. “North of U.S. 82 has been delayed and are just starting to get into insurance cut off dates, particularly for corn,” Walker says.

USDA’s Crop Progress report from May 1 highlights just how much moisture Mississippi has received over the winter and into the spring. Topsoil moisture supplies rated 17% surplus, 76% adequate, 6% short, and just 1% very short. Subsoil moisture supplies rated similarly at 21% surplus, 73% adequate, 5% short, and only 1% very short.

The wet conditions can bring their own challenges to farmers, Walker remarks. He says that, because Mississippi has been experiencing a very wet spring planting season, growers need to use a pre-emerge herbicide to get off to a clean start and address any weed issues.

Walker says, “If we get into these wet planting patterns, then farmers will have crops emerging before they can get in and spray,” if they don’t start planting to allow for timely applications of herbicides.

Syngenta offers farmers products such as Gramoxone SL 3.0 herbicide to ensure beans start clean, Walker says. “In the case of corn acres, Acuron or Lexar can be tank mixed with Gramoxone to provide burndown plus residual weed control.”

To view the full weed portfolio that Syngenta offers, visit syngenta.com to learn more.