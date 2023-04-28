Corn Belt to see warmer days ahead after early May frost

Corn planting in the U.S. got an early start in April thanks to favorable warm and dry weather in the first half of the month. A glimpse of summer in the second week of the month, week-ending April 15th, was encouraging for many farmers.

However, temperatures took a tumble in the latter half of the month. According to data from WeatherTrends360, the final full week of April, week-ending April 29, was the second coldest in 30+ years for the Corn Belt. In addition, widespread frost and freeze across the region could have slowed germination, but luckily most of the planted crop had yet to emerge.

The final week of April was also drier for the Corn Belt, which was favorable for fieldwork. Precipitation did fall, however, across parts of the southern Plains that are experiencing drought. The rainfall wasn’t drought-busting by any means, but some rain is better than no rain at all. Storms included some rather large hail across central and east Texas, which may have caused very isolated damaged to crops in a state where 60% of the corn crop has emerged according to the USDA's April 24 Crop Progress Report.

As the calendar flips to May, there could be a risk of frost or freeze in the Corn Belt, but not as widespread as it was in late April. In fact, moving forward in May, the threat of freezing temperatures drops off dramatically. In the first week of May, week-ending May 6, the front half of the week will yield the biggest chance of a frost or freeze event in the Corn Belt with temperatures warming up in the latter half of the week. According to forecasts from WeatherTrends360, this will be the seventh coldest first week of May in 30+ years for the Corn Belt as a whole.

The first week of May will also be drier than normal for the Corn Belt which will be favorable for fieldwork. The eastern Corn Belt could see the greatest chance of any appreciable rainfall this week.

Despite the drier trends, there will be flooding across parts of the Midwest and northern Plains as the snowmelt will cause major rivers to swell.

Flooding and high river levels along the upper Mississippi River are disrupting the transportation of both grains and inbound fertilizer deliveries. The water levels along the Mississippi River have been very problematic the past 8 months going from historic lows late in 2022 and early in 2023 to flood stage this spring.

