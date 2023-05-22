Content ID

343359

Corn planting, emergence continue on rapid pace

By
Krissy Klinger
5/22/2023
Emerging corn.
David Ekstrom

Drier-than-normal trends in the third week of May, week ending May 20, will have helped farmers to make advancements in planting, especially across Iowa, Nebraska, and the Dakotas.

This was the eighth driest third week of May in 30-plus years, according to data from WeatherTrends360. Despite drier trends, the United States Department of Agriculture’s Drought Monitor indicated that there had been improvement in drought conditions across the Plains, although this only accounted for conditions through May 16.

U.S. weather map for the week of May 22

Temperatures were unremarkable in the Corn Belt in the third week of May. Frost occurred late in the week in North Dakota, which is one of the few states where corn planting has been slow and behind the five-year average thus far this season. Otherwise, temperatures for the Corn Belt as a whole were near or slightly above normal. Cold temperatures were a much bigger problem in the Northeast with widespread freezing temperatures Thursday morning caused issues for growers in the region.

Looking ahead to the final week of May, week ending May 27, hotter temperatures will spread across the Corn Belt, especially in the second half of the week. This is forecast to be the fifth warmest final week of May in over 30 years, according to forecasts from WeatherTrends360. The warm weather should help to advance corn emergence, which has been well ahead of last year’s pace thus far this season.

Drier weather, especially in the first half of the week, will once again provide an opportunity for planting. However, there are some areas that could still use moisture, including across the High Plains, western Iowa, and northern Missouri.

