Hit-or-miss rain showers and thunderstorms expected in Corn Belt

Corn planting has been met with a few weather headwinds for many U.S. farmers this year.

As of April 30, substantial progress had been made, doubling the percentage of corn planted at the same time last year. This momentum continued into the first week of May, week ending May 6, as drier than normal conditions were widespread across the Corn Belt.

According to data from WeatherTrends360, this was the fifth driest first week of May in 30-plus years for the Corn Belt. A large percentage of the Corn Belt corn crop should be planted well within the optimal planting window, especially in the central and eastern Corn Belt.

Temperatures for the first week of May overall trended cooler than normal with very cold weather at the start of the week, but temperatures turned much warmer, and even summer-like, by the weekend. Summer-like temperatures will continue into the second week of May, week ending May 13, which is forecast to be one of the hottest second weeks of May in over 30 years, according to WeatherTrends360.

As planting begins to wrap up for the major-producing states, attention will turn to corn emergence. In the temperature department, we could be well on the way to germination as the summer-like temperatures warm soils to optimal levels.

Dryness has been a growing concern for some parts of the Corn Belt. The High Plains continue to see the worst of the drought conditions, but dryness and drought recently deepened across Missouri into Illinois. In fact, the dryness combined with windy conditions resulted in dust storms across Illinois last week and unfortunately, proved to be deadly on the interstates.

The good news is that precipitation chances are forecasted higher in the second week of May. Daily chances of showers and thunderstorms in the Corn Belt may not mean even coverage of precipitation, but many areas will take what they can get at this point. We’ll need to watch for the potential for storms to turn severe, which shouldn’t be too much of an issue until more of the crop emerges.

Flooding also continues along portions of the upper Mississippi River in response to the melting of a large snowpack in the northern Plains and upper Midwest. The flooding has threatened properties along the river, inundating some fields, and caused disruptions to supply shipments on the river. This is in stark contrast to earlier this year when record low levels on the Mississippi were an issue.

