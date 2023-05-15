Significant progress in emergence expected after a warm week in May

Corn planting continues well ahead of the average pace, and progress has been nearly two weeks ahead of last year for many of the main-producing states.

READ MORE: Drought stricken Kansas farmer eyeing reptiles for rain forecast

Planting may have slowed in the second week of May, week ending May 13, with widespread showers and thunderstorms. According to data from WeatherTrends360, the second week of May was the 12th wettest in 30-plus years for the Corn Belt. Heavier precipitation was focused in the High Plains, where moisture is very much needed.

There were, however, some pockets of drier weather. Drought-stricken areas in northern Missouri, southwestern Kansas, and the Oklahoma panhandle missed out on appreciable precipitation. Meanwhile, drought-stricken areas of central Texas saw inches of rain and flash flooding. The heavy rains will likely contribute to an improvement in drought conditions there.

With early planting has come early emergence of the corn crop which is unsurprisingly occurring at an earlier date than last year. Warmer weather in the second week of May was helpful in warming soils and supporting germination and it’s likely that this week’s Crop Progress Report will show a significant jump in corn emergence. This was the second warmest second week of May in over 30 years for the Corn Belt, according to WeatherTrends360.

The third week of May, week ending May 20, will bring a return of drier conditions across the Corn Belt. The break in precipitation will help farmers wrap up planting in several states. Temperatures are also expected to remain warmer than normal, so germination and emergence should continue to make progress.

Soil moisture is holding up well across most of the “I” states so a drier week shouldn’t be a huge concern at this point. Wetter weather is expected across the southern Rocky Mountains and Texas which could help improve the drought situation.

Be proactive to weather, not reactive. The Weathertrends360 FarmCast offers a long-range forecast up to 365 days in advance. Our statistical, 24 climate cycle, based forecasting model is 85% accurate a year out – better than most companies’ week 2 forecast. Learn more about how a $369 annual fee for FarmCast may be the best investment you make all year.