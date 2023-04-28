Will Mississippi flooding delay Iowa's planting progress?

A winter with above average precipitation has helped ease some of the drought conditions facing the state of Iowa, however, continued precipitation is causing flooding along the Mississippi River in the eastern part of the state this week.

“For as far back as Iowa’s records go,” says Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig, “2022 was the 25th driest year on record. However, precipitation for the winter months of December, January and February was more than two inches above normal.”

The drought monitor maps from late 2022 further demonstrate just how dry Iowa was last year. In December 2022, just under 10% of the state’s land was drought free. After a wet winter, conditions have improved, with the latest drought map showing just over 36% of the state with drought free acreage.

Naig says, “While we still have significant soil moisture deficits to make up, the above-normal precipitation since the start of 2023 has helped.”

USDA’s Crop Progress report released April 24 shows that only 4% of the state has a surplus of subsoil moisture. The rest of Iowa subsoil moisture was rated 7% very short, 28% short and 61% adequate. Topsoil moisture conditions show a similar trend, rating 4% very short, 18% short, 74% adequate and just 4% surplus.

Photo credit: U.S. Drought Monitor

Precipitation continues to impact the state of Iowa, specifically along the Mississippi River as flooding causes the river to crest as far south as St. Louis. The areas of the state that are experiencing flooding, though, are already drought free, which, Joshua Michel, a field agronomist for the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, says doesn’t help the western part of the state’s abnormally dry conditions.

“If those flood levels stay up,” Michel says, “we will see a delay in planting.” At this time, though, Michel says they aren’t anticipating that happening. After all, according to the graphs, Michel says, “they’re suggesting that the waters should be receding in the next 7 to 10 days.”

Michel notes growers have had advance warning of the flooding along the Mississippi River, so farmers in low-lying areas haven’t planted yet “because they knew it was going to be a wash.”

Photo credit: National Weather Service

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds issued a disaster proclamation for 10 counties along the Mississippi this week. The proclamation allows state resources to be used in Allamakee, Clayton, Clinton, Des Moines, Dubuque, Jackson, Lee, Louisa, Muscatine, or Scott counties in the case of flooding.

According to an April 2021 post from the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, the optimum planting window for corn is between April 11 to May 18, and soybeans optimum planting dates are April 11 to May 20. As a result, Michel says that, with a lot of time left in the optimum planting window, he’s not concerned about farmers being able to get into their fields in time for the highest yield potential.

This time last year, Naig says, Iowa was entering its third straight La Nina year for only the third time since 1950. “This year,” Naig says, “we are in an ‘El Nino Watch’ for the May to July timeframe, which typically means cooler temperatures along with closer to normal or even above average precipitation.”

For farmers in other parts of the state, such as southeast Iowa, Michel says they’ve been able to get into the fields to get their crops planted. The most recent Crop Progress report for Iowa shows that, despite flooding and the wet winter, farmers are ahead of planting this season’s corn by nine days compared to last year, soybeans are 10 days ahead of last year, and oats are 11 days ahead of 2022. Of the crops that have been planted so far for the 2023 season, 10% of the expected corn crop is in the ground, 5% of the expected soybean crop, and 67% of the expected oat crop have been planted.

“While we cannot predict all the challenges that we will face in the weeks and months ahead,” Naig says, “this time of year brings with it a renewed sense of hope and optimism. Because agriculture continues to drive the Iowa economy, we should all have reason to hope for a bountiful year ahead.”