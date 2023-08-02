What state has the worst corn in the 2023 growing season?

Missouri corn farmers continue to be challenged by drought and above average temperatures as the calendar turns to August. Of the state’s 114 counties, 48 have USDA disaster designations.

With 44% of the state’s corn crop in poor/very poor shape, Missouri currently has the worst corn in the country.

“Times are tough in this extensive drought,” said Missouri Director of Agriculture Chris Chinn on Monday.

Missouri corn progress and condition

USDA rated Missouri corn 19% very poor, 25% poor, 31% fair, 24% good, and 1% excellent the week ending July 30, a significant decline from the previous week.

Despite the challenging conditions, at 94%, Missouri corn silking is ahead of the five-year average by 4%. At this time last year, 91% of Missouri corn had silked.

Surging from 39% the week prior, as of July 30, 56% of Missouri corn had reached the dough stage. That’s ahead of the five-year average of 49%.

Recent Missouri weather

A weather summary compiled by the National Ag Statistics Service says temperatures were more than 5° F. above normal the week ending July 30.

In the same time period, precipitation averaged about a half inch, statewide. That’s 0.42 inches below normal. Several counties reported no precipitation at all.

Maps generated by the Iowa Environmental Mesonet indicate precipitation departures as high as 12 inches over the last five months.

Iowa Environmental Mesonet

The most recent Crop Progress report rated Missouri top soil moisture 34% very short, 42% short, 24% adequate, and 0% surplus. Subsoil moisture was rated 40% very short, 37% short, 23% adequate, and 0% surplus.



Due to dry conditions a burn ban is in effect in Pike County.



Latest drought conditions

A drought map published July 25 shows more than 20% of the state covered by D3 extreme drought conditions.

More than a quarter of the state reports D2 severe drought.

U.S. Drought Monitor

D1 moderate drought spans another 32% of the state.

Almost 17% of the state is abnormally dry.

Just 5% of Missouri is free of drought stress, a dramatic change from three months ago, when 73% of the state reported no drought.

A look at Missouri history

The National Integrated Drought Information System reports June 2023 was the driest June on record for the state. Records go back to 1895.

So far, 2023 is shaping up to be the 30th driest year in history for the Show Me state.

