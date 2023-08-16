What state has the worst corn in the country? | August 13, 2023

Missouri corn farmers continue to be challenged as August continues, although conditions have begun to improve in the state.

With 36% of the state’s corn crop in poor/very poor shape, Missouri has the worst corn in the country for a seventh straight week.

Missouri’s soybeans are also in the worst condition in the country, according to Crop Progress, with 26% in very poor/poor condition as of Aug. 13.

Missouri Corn Progress and Condition

USDA rated Missouri corn 12% very poor, 22% poor, 26% fair, 35% good, and 3% excellent the week ending July 30, a significant improvement in conditions from the previous week.

Despite the challenging conditions, at 98%, Missouri corn silking is right in line with the five-year average. At this time last year, 95% of Missouri corn had silked.

As of August 13, 84% of Missouri corn had reached the dough stage. That’s ahead of the five-year average of 78% and a 14% jump in the past week. At this stage last year, Missouri corn was at 79% dough.

Recent Missouri weather

A weather summary compiled by the National Ag Statistics Service says temperatures averaged 75.4° F last week, less than a degree below the average historical temperature.

In the same time period, precipitation averaged about 1.79 inches statewide, almost an inch below normal. Several counties reported three or more inches of rain over the course of the week.

Maps generated by the Iowa Environmental Mesonet indicate precipitation departures as high as 15.94 inches more than the average over the last month, with all but two counties (Lewis and Marion) receiving more precipitation than average. In the last week, the Mesonet showed a 7.49 inch difference in precipitation from the average in Greene and Lawrence counties.

Environmental Mesonet

The most recent Crop Progress report rated Missouri top soil moisture 8% very short, 13% short, 68% adequate, and 11% surplus. Subsoil moisture was rated 12% very short, 35% short, 49% adequate, and 4% surplus.

NASS reported 3.3 days were suitable for fieldwork last week.

Latest Drought Conditions

A drought map published August 10 shows that 8.77% of the state is covered by D3 extreme drought conditions.

More than 32% of the state reports D2 severe drought.

D1 moderate drought spans another 30% of the state.

Twenty-nine percent of the state is abnormally dry.

Just 8.9% of Missouri is free of drought stress. At the start of the calendar year, 36.43% of the state was free of stress.

Of the state’s 114 counties, 48 have USDA disaster designations. More than 2.5 million residents of the state are in areas of drought.

A look at Missouri history

The National Integrated Drought Information System reports July 2023 was the 42nd wettest July on record for the state. Records go back to 1895.

So far, 2023 is shaping up to be the 33rd driest year in history for the Show Me state.