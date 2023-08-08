News What state has the worst corn in the country? | August 6, 2023 Continued above average temperatures in this state have left 43% of the corn crop in poor/very poor shape, USDA said Monday. By Courtney Love Courtney Love Title: Digital content editor, Successful Farming Resides In: Des Moines, Iowa Hometown: Reading, Pennsylvania Education: Penn State University Summary: Courtney joined the Successful Farming team in the summer of 2022. She provides coverage on livestock, pork, beef, dairy, technology and young farmers. Experience: Courtney Love grew up on a small SimAngus cow-calf and crossbred sheep farm in Reading, Pennsylvania, where her parents farm today. Before joining the team, she wrote and edited for a regional farming newspaper in Pennsylvania before moving to the Des Moines area. Awards: Second place News Feature Award for coverage on Hurricane Ida's devastating effects on farmers in Mullica Hill, New Jersey | Pennsylvania News Media Association | May 2022 Second place News Photo Award for coverage of the pandemic canceling fairs | Pennsylvania News Media Association | May 2021 Excellence in Agricultural Journalism for coverage of the Berks County, Pennsylvania, agricultural community during the pandemic | Berks County Agricultural Resource Network | May 2020 Second place Special Projects Award for story coverage of excessive wet weather conditions effecting livestock in 2019| Pennsylvania News Media Association | May 2019Education: B.S. in Agricultural Sciences with a minor in agricultural communications from Penn State University in 2017 Successful Farming's Editorial Guidelines Published on August 8, 2023 Photo: Missouri Department of Natural Resources As August gets underway, Missouri farmers continue to be challenged by drought and above-average temperatures. With 43% of the state's corn crop in poor/very poor shape, Missouri has the worst corn in the country for the sixth straight week. Missouri Corn Progress and Condition USDA rated Missouri corn 17% very poor, 26% poor, 28% fair, 27% good, and 2% excellent the week ending Aug. 6, a significant decline from the previous week. Despite the challenging conditions, at 97%, Missouri corn silking is ahead of the five-year average by 2%. At this time last year, 95% of Missouri corn had silked. Surging from 56% the week prior, as of Aug. 6, 70% of Missouri corn had reached the dough stage. That's ahead of the five-year average of 64%. Dented corn was reported in Missouri for the first time this growing season in Monday’s Crop Progress report. With 5% dented as of Aug. 6, progress is equal to this time last year, but trails the five-year average of 13%. Recent Missouri Weather Although cooler than the previous week, Missouri farmers still faced above average temperatures the week ending Aug. 6. In the same time frame, precipitation averaged 2.68 inches, nearly 2 inches above normal. Iowa Environmental Mesonet Maps generated by the Iowa Environmental Mesonet indicate precipitation totals greater than 9 inches in parts of southeast Missouri. Despite recent rains, parts of western Missouri still face precipitation departures of more than 12 inches this growing season. Iowa Environmental Mesonet Latest Drought Conditions Of the state's 114 counties, 48 have USDA disaster designations. A drought map published Aug. 3 shows more than 18% of the state covered by D3 extreme drought. About 30% of the state reports D2 severe drought. D1 moderate drought spans another 29% of the state. Almost 17% of the state is abnormally dry. Just 6% of Missouri is free of drought stress, a dramatic change from three months ago, when 46% of the state reported no drought. A look at Missouri history The National Integrated Drought Information System reports June 2023 was the sixth driest June on record for the state. Records go back to 1895. So far, 2023 is shaping up to be the 30th driest year in history for the Show Me state. According to the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, this is Missouri's fourth extreme drought in a decade. Missouri crops and livestock also suffered from D3 conditions in 2012, 2018, and 2022. After 2022, farmers in central Missouri began this year with dry conditions, says Todd Lorenz, a University of Missouri Extension agronomist. "The impact of 2022 weather extremes, where both livestock and row crop production sustained challenges for the entire year, has triggered even more challenges in 2023," says Lorenz. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit