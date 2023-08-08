What state has the worst corn in the country? | August 6, 2023

As August gets underway, Missouri farmers continue to be challenged by drought and above-average temperatures.

With 43% of the state's corn crop in poor/very poor shape, Missouri has the worst corn in the country for the sixth straight week.

Missouri Corn Progress and Condition

USDA rated Missouri corn 17% very poor, 26% poor, 28% fair, 27% good, and 2% excellent the week ending Aug. 6, a significant decline from the previous week.

Despite the challenging conditions, at 97%, Missouri corn silking is ahead of the five-year average by 2%. At this time last year, 95% of Missouri corn had silked.

Surging from 56% the week prior, as of Aug. 6, 70% of Missouri corn had reached the dough stage. That's ahead of the five-year average of 64%.

Dented corn was reported in Missouri for the first time this growing season in Monday’s Crop Progress report. With 5% dented as of Aug. 6, progress is equal to this time last year, but trails the five-year average of 13%.

Recent Missouri Weather

Although cooler than the previous week, Missouri farmers still faced above average temperatures the week ending Aug. 6.

In the same time frame, precipitation averaged 2.68 inches, nearly 2 inches above normal.

Iowa Environmental Mesonet

Maps generated by the Iowa Environmental Mesonet indicate precipitation totals greater than 9 inches in parts of southeast Missouri. Despite recent rains, parts of western Missouri still face precipitation departures of more than 12 inches this growing season.



Iowa Environmental Mesonet

Latest Drought Conditions

Of the state's 114 counties, 48 have USDA disaster designations.

A drought map published Aug. 3 shows more than 18% of the state covered by D3 extreme drought.

About 30% of the state reports D2 severe drought.

D1 moderate drought spans another 29% of the state.

Almost 17% of the state is abnormally dry.

Just 6% of Missouri is free of drought stress, a dramatic change from three months ago, when 46% of the state reported no drought.

A look at Missouri history

The National Integrated Drought Information System reports June 2023 was the sixth driest June on record for the state. Records go back to 1895.

So far, 2023 is shaping up to be the 30th driest year in history for the Show Me state.

According to the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, this is Missouri's fourth extreme drought in a decade. Missouri crops and livestock also suffered from D3 conditions in 2012, 2018, and 2022.

After 2022, farmers in central Missouri began this year with dry conditions, says Todd Lorenz, a University of Missouri Extension agronomist.

"The impact of 2022 weather extremes, where both livestock and row crop production sustained challenges for the entire year, has triggered even more challenges in 2023," says Lorenz.