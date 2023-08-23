Kansas soybean farmers continue to be challenged by drought and as August marches on.

With 26% of the state’s corn crop in poor/very poor shape, Kansas currently has the worst soybeans in the country.

Kansas Soybean Progress and Condition

USDA rated Kansas soybeans 9% very poor, 17% poor, 34% fair, 34% good, and 6% excellent the week ending August 20, a significant decline from the previous week.

At 94%, Kansas’ soybean blooming is ahead of the five-year average by 3% and 4% ahead of where it was in 2022. At this time last year, 90% of Kansas soybeans were blooming.

As of August 20, Kansas soybeans are setting pods at 76%, a jump from 66% last week. That’s ahead of the five-year average of 72%.

Recent Kansas weather

A weather summary compiled by the Kansas State Climatology Office says the average temperature across the state of Kansas was 76.7ºF, or 0.6 degrees below average temps.

In the same time period, precipitation averaged about 0.3 inches, statewide. That’s 0.4 inches below normal. Over the past month, some counties have seen precipitation as much as 2.76 inches less than the average.

Maps generated by the Iowa Environmental Mesonet indicate precipitation in western Kansas as high as 11.62 inches above average the last five months. However, some eastern Kansas farmers have seen precipitation deficits as much as 11.6 inches below average in the same period. Multiple areas in eastern Kansas have reported deficits of greater than 8 inches from March 22 to August 21.

Iowa Environmental Mesonet

The most recent Crop Progress report rated Kansas top soil moisture 19% very short, 37% short, 42% adequate, and 2% surplus. Subsoil moisture was rated 19% very short, 38% short, 42% adequate, and 1% surplus.

Latest Kansas drought conditions

An August 17 U.S. Drought Monitor map shows over 1% of Kansas is suffering from D4 exceptional drought.

Another 3% of Kansas acres face D3 extreme drought.

Nearly 24% of the state reports D2 severe drought.

D1 moderate drought spans more than 23% of the state.

U.S. Drought Monitor

Almost 18% of the state is abnormally dry.

Sixteen percent of Kansas is free of drought stress, a dramatic change from the start of the calendar year, when less than 1% of the state was drought-free.

Of the state’s 105 counties, 83 have USDA disaster designations.

Kansas weather history

The National Integrated Drought Information System reports July 2023 was the 33rd-wettest July on record for the state with a total average precipitation of 4.39 inches, 1.04 inches above normal. Records go back to 1895.

So far, 2023 is shaping up to be the 54th-driest year in history for the Sunflower state. Kansas is sitting at 16.1 inches of average total precipitation through July, 0.84 inches below the average since 1895.

