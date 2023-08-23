News Crop Progress report: Which state has the worst soybean condition? | August 20, 2023 Drought in this state has left 26% of the soybean crop in poor/very poor shape. By Noah Rohlfing Noah Rohlfing Noah Rohlfing is a Digital Content Editor at Successful Farming/Agriculture.com, having joined the company in 2023 after working for three years as a sports reporter for the Marshalltown Times-Republican. As a newcomer to the world of agriculture, he is focused on learning as much as he can about the field and how the digital world can help inform farmers. Noah grew up in Ankeny, Iowa, and graduated from Iowa State University in 2020. As a student at Iowa State he was a member of the Iowa State Daily, a professional and student-run media group that covers the university and Ames stories that impact the school. While at the Daily he was a sports reporter, an assistant sports editor and a sports editor, covering Iowa State football, men's and women's basketball and women's soccer. Successful Farming's Editorial Guidelines Published on August 23, 2023 Kansas soybean farmers continue to be challenged by drought and as August marches on. With 26% of the state’s corn crop in poor/very poor shape, Kansas currently has the worst soybeans in the country. Kansas Soybean Progress and Condition USDA rated Kansas soybeans 9% very poor, 17% poor, 34% fair, 34% good, and 6% excellent the week ending August 20, a significant decline from the previous week. At 94%, Kansas’ soybean blooming is ahead of the five-year average by 3% and 4% ahead of where it was in 2022. At this time last year, 90% of Kansas soybeans were blooming. As of August 20, Kansas soybeans are setting pods at 76%, a jump from 66% last week. That’s ahead of the five-year average of 72%. Crop Progress report: Which state has the worst corn condition? | August 20, 2023 Recent Kansas weather A weather summary compiled by the Kansas State Climatology Office says the average temperature across the state of Kansas was 76.7ºF, or 0.6 degrees below average temps. In the same time period, precipitation averaged about 0.3 inches, statewide. That’s 0.4 inches below normal. Over the past month, some counties have seen precipitation as much as 2.76 inches less than the average. Maps generated by the Iowa Environmental Mesonet indicate precipitation in western Kansas as high as 11.62 inches above average the last five months. However, some eastern Kansas farmers have seen precipitation deficits as much as 11.6 inches below average in the same period. Multiple areas in eastern Kansas have reported deficits of greater than 8 inches from March 22 to August 21. Iowa Environmental Mesonet The most recent Crop Progress report rated Kansas top soil moisture 19% very short, 37% short, 42% adequate, and 2% surplus. Subsoil moisture was rated 19% very short, 38% short, 42% adequate, and 1% surplus. Latest Kansas drought conditions An August 17 U.S. Drought Monitor map shows over 1% of Kansas is suffering from D4 exceptional drought. Another 3% of Kansas acres face D3 extreme drought. Nearly 24% of the state reports D2 severe drought. D1 moderate drought spans more than 23% of the state. U.S. Drought Monitor Almost 18% of the state is abnormally dry. Sixteen percent of Kansas is free of drought stress, a dramatic change from the start of the calendar year, when less than 1% of the state was drought-free. Of the state’s 105 counties, 83 have USDA disaster designations. Kansas weather history The National Integrated Drought Information System reports July 2023 was the 33rd-wettest July on record for the state with a total average precipitation of 4.39 inches, 1.04 inches above normal. Records go back to 1895. So far, 2023 is shaping up to be the 54th-driest year in history for the Sunflower state. Kansas is sitting at 16.1 inches of average total precipitation through July, 0.84 inches below the average since 1895. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit