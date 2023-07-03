Wheat harvest brings challenges to farmers from Maryland to South Dakota

Thick haze forces Temple Rhodes to harvest higher moisture wheat. Chad Henderson loses a combine and Lee Lubbers pushes delays harvest due to heavy rain.

CHAD HENDERSON – MADISON, ALABAMA

Chad Henderson is part of a fifth-generation farming operation in Madison, Alabama. Henderson Farms operates over 8,000 acres of dryland and irrigated corn, dryland soybeans, wheat, and dryland and irrigated double-crop soybeans. When not farming, Chad can be found carrying on another proud family tradition as a drag racer for Henderson Racing.



We all know the dangers of the dryness of the season and being in the south we all know the dangers of the high heat on top of the dryness. About two weeks ago we had a very unfortunate event at the farm. One of the machines caught fire in the wheat field. Fortunately, nobody was hurt. When something like this happens it’s not the machine we worry about, it’s the safety of the person who was operating it and those who were around. I am very thankful no one was injured during the accident. We still are unsure what happened, but the wind was not helpful in the situation because it made it harder to put out the fire. We lost about 5 to 7 acres of wheat, but other than those acres the rest looked great, and we made it through the harvest.

The corn is looking good, we are about to put a fungicide pass on. We have noticed some southern rust on the leaves. One of the affiliates, Caleb Traugh, created a video that is on our website that gives very good information on southern rust on corn. The fungicides should take care of the rust so the corn can mature naturally. We are still using our irrigation systems due to the weather being so dry, but we are hoping to receive some rain this week. On the bright side the corn is looking better than it did 3 weeks ago during the drought we had.

The regular season soybeans are around R3 and looking good. We just got them sprayed with a fungicide, so we are on the right track with them. The double crop soybeans are emerging and so far, appear to be a good stand. We finished planting the last acres we had last week and the current plants we have are looking good.

TEMPLE RHODES – CENTREVILLE, MARYLAND

Temple Rhodes is a fifth-generation farmer in Centreville, Maryland. Chestnut Manor Farms includes a no-till farming operation of 3,000 acres of soybeans, 1,500 acres of corn, and 1,500 acres of wheat. His family operation revolves around commodity crops as well as a full-scale hunting business.

Wheat harvest has begun. We have had the best yield I have ever seen this year. I believe that is due to the dryness. Since wheat doesn’t like a wet foot, it likes to be dry during the pollination period. From flowering to grain fill, we did not receive any rain, so the wheat I originally thought we were going to have problems with ended up being a record high yield for this area.

Unfortunately, we are still being affected by the wildfires in Canada. Last week was very hazy and the air quality was very poor. The lingering smoke in the air caused the sun to not be out as much as it should, therefore we are not having any drying days. This has caused us to have a huge deduction per bushel, up to $1.00 an acre, because the moisture levels in the bushels are so high. We are typically done with wheat harvest by the 4th of July, but because of the lack of dry weather recently we haven’t been able to cut one dry load since harvest began on June 21. As of now, harvest is taking longer and all our loads have had to been run through the grain dryers. We are hoping the skies clear up and we can be back on track.

LEE LUBBERS – GREGORY, SOUTH DAKOTA

Lee Lubbers of Gregory, South Dakota, grew up in the farming tradition, and remembers using leftover scholarship money as the down payment for his first tractor and rent for 200 acres. Today, he farms more than 17,000 acres of dryland soybeans, corn, and wheat. Lubbers says one of the most important things to him is to always be learning and challenging himself to build an operation and a legacy that the next generation can be proud of.

Land of the free… and the home of the brave. As we come into the 4th of July weekend there has been plenty going on in South Dakota. We just finished up moving a 50,000 bushel corn contract in the recent days. Since a lot of our wheat was sprayed out, we have plenty of room for the acres we have. Talking to our custom harvester that runs with us, mud and poor yields have been the recurring theme down south. They will be moving some equipment up in 7 to 10 days. Our wheat harvest won’t be early this year. It will probably be around July 15 or 20.

We’ve been spraying field borders and draws for noxious weeds. We spend a lot of time doing that every year. We are wrapping up soybean spraying as well. Our preprogram is working well and the soybeans are extremely clean for our post pass. We are saving our soybeans to spray last and adding some products to help them recover from hail damage.

We went from bone dry to about 3 to 7 inches of rain over a 3-day period last week. I’ve heard as much as 9 inches or more to our west. Our crops were hurting, and our wheat had officially run out of steam just prior, so the rain was a lifesaver. We did get several hundred acres of hail damage, but the soybeans will bounce back. Looking forward to the next few days as a carnival comes to town and the girls enjoy going there.

Stay safe everyone!