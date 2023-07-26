White House launches methane emission task force to boost leak detection

The Biden administration launched a Cabinet-level task force that will corral federal agencies to use technology to detect leaks of the potent greenhouse gas methane and help officials enforce methane regulations.

By
Reuters
Reuters
Founded in 1851, Reuters is a news agency owned by Thomson Reuters. With 200 locations worldwide and 2,500 journalists, Reuters is one of the largest news agencies in the world. Reuters has remained true to the Trust Principles of independence, integrity, and freedom from bias, working relentlessly to bring news from the source and from every corner of the world. 
Successful Farming's Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 26, 2023
WhiteHouse

By Valerie Volcovici

WASHINGTON, July 26 (Reuters) - The Biden administration on Wednesday launched a Cabinet-level task force that will corral federal agencies to use technology to detect leaks of the potent greenhouse gas methane and help federal and local officials enforce methane regulations.

The task force was launched at the same the White House is holding its first methane summit, which is gathering federal, state, tribal and local leaders involved in programs targeting methane emissions, as well as companies that have developed methane detection technology like optical gas imaging cameras and satellites.

Although short-lived compared with carbon dioxide, methane is 80 times more potent and is responsible for nearly a third of planetary warming so far, making it a target for policy-makers seeking to combat climate change.

And as the main component of natural gas, methane that escapes from pipes, compressors and other technology wastes billions of dollars.

"Today, the Biden administration is turbocharging our efforts to cut wasteful and harmful methane leaks, by harnessing innovative technologies and enlisting skilled workers in this urgent task," National Climate Advisor Ali Zaidi said in a statement.

A new report by the Blue Green Alliance said that the raft of new methane reduction policies launched by the Biden administration could create a net 10,000 direct and indirect jobs annually.

In addition to proposals to target methane emitted from the oil and gas sector by the Environmental Protection Agency, the Department of Energy is working with gas importing and exporting countries to develop an approach to measurement, monitoring, reporting and verification of emissions.

Companies participating in Wednesday's summit include Honeywell, Teledyne, GHGSat and CarbonMapper.

(Reporting by Valerie Volcovici; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
china-map
China-US climate progress could hinge on curbing of methane
usda-logo
USDA seeks precision in measuring greenhouse gases and carbon reductions
A coal-fired power plant in Romeoville, Illinois.
EPA again proposes power plant carbon rules
A JBS processing plant in Greeley, Colorado.
JBS's cybersecurity was poor prior to 2021 ransomware attack, homeland security records show
Card Placeholder Image
World making little progress on food waste, a big climate problem
WindTurbines1-WideShot
Across the country, a big backlash to new renewables is mounting
Card Placeholder Image
REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6:00 a.m. GMT/2:00 p.m. SGT
Card Placeholder Image
REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10:00 p.m. GMT/6:00 a.m. SGT
Card Placeholder Image
REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10:00 p.m. GMT/6:00 a.m. SGT
img_53551e0b3ccbd_42933.jpg
As COP26 nears, activists say agriculture should be a bigger part of the agenda
vilsack.jpg
Vilsack: Biden administration is 'protecting animal agriculture' with methane reduction plans
Card Placeholder Image
REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. SGT/ 10 p.m. GMT
Managed forest with fall colors
At climate talks, countries agree to halt deforestation and cut methane emissions
Card Placeholder Image
REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET
Card Placeholder Image
REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6:00 a.m. GMT/2:00 p.m. SGT
Card Placeholder Image
REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10:00 p.m. GMT/6:00 a.m. SGT