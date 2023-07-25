White House threatens to veto USDA-FDA funding bill

House Republicans are “wasting time with partisan bills,” said the White House in a three-page list of objections to the $198 billion USDA-FDA funding bill on Monday, including cuts to clean energy programs and a ban on over-the-counter sales of the abortion drug mifepristone. The GOP-controlled House may vote on the bill later this week.

President Biden “would veto it” if the USDA-FDA bill reaches his desk, said the White House in an unusually strong statement comparatively early in the legislative process.

Congress must agree on the language of a bill before passing it and submitting it to the president. The Senate Appropriations Committee has approved on a bipartisan, 28-0 vote, a USDA-FDA bill that expands domestic and international food assistance and foregoes the politically sharp-edged provisions of the House bill.

“House Republicans had an opportunity to engage in a productive, bipartisan appropriations process, but instead, with just over two months before the end of the fiscal year, are wasting time with partisan bills that cut domestic spending to levels well below the FRA [debt limit] agreement and endanger critical services for the American people,” said the White House.

In its statement, the White House listed 12 areas of objections to the USDA-FDA bill. Among them were the restriction on availability of mifepristone, despite FDA approval in January of over-the-counter sales to prescription holders. The White House also cited cuts in WIC funding, elimination of a $2.2 billion fund to help producers who suffered discrimination in USDA farm loan programs, $1.5 billion in cuts to USDA renewable and clean energy programs, and a cut-off of work on USDA regulations that would give producers more leverage in dealing with meat and poultry processors.

The House Rules Committee scheduled a vote for Wednesday afternoon on terms of debate for the USDA-FDA bill and which amendments to it can be offered on the floor. Representatives proposed 164 amendments, including language to expand work requirements and tighten eligibility rules for SNAP; prohibit U.S. aid to Ukraine; reduce funding for international food aid, and cut funding and salaries for various USDA offices.

Often, legislation is called for debate in the House within a day or two of a Rules Committee hearing on it.

To read the text of HR 4368, the USDA-FDA bill, an Appropriations Committee report on it, or a list of proposed amendments, click here.

