Widespread moisture continues to evade the Corn Belt

In the second week of August, much-needed rains gave most of the Corn Belt region a drink, with the heaviest rain falling across Missouri, Illinois, and Indiana.

By
Krissy Klinger
Krissy Klinger
Resides In: Reading, Pennsylvania Senior Vice President of Client Services & International Business Meteorologist at Weather Trends International (2009-Present).Provides written content on a weekly and monthly basis to Successful Farming providing insights on how the short and long term weather will affect the agricultural industry. Krissy's fascination with weather started at a young age and eventually blossomed into a career. Adept in both the fields of science and creative writing, she has utilized her unique set of skills in her position at Weather Trends International.
Published on August 14, 2023
storm-cloud-corn-field
Photo: iStock: jmpeets

The second week of August, week-ending Aug. 12, brought much needed rain to a large portion of the Corn Belt. The heaviest rain fell across southern portions of Missouri, parts of Illinois, and Indiana while areas farther north saw generally lighter precipitation amounts.

Weather map of the week of Monday, August 14

Temperatures were unremarkable for this time of year in the Corn Belt and the second week of August trended the 13th coolest in 30+ years according to data from WeatherTrends360. The rainfall and lack of extreme heat in the Corn Belt helped to keep evapotranspiration rates at lower levels.

According to the United States Drought Monitor, drought conditions have improved through Aug. 8 in southern Iowa, central Nebraska, Missouri, and large portions of Illinois and Indiana. Despite the improvements, a large portion of the central Corn Belt still remains in drought which will require persistent and heavy rainfall to eradicate.

Unfortunately, the persistent and heavy rain needed to eliminate drought conditions will not arrive in the third week of August, week-ending Aug. 19. The week will begin with showers and thunderstorms moving through portions of the Corn Belt followed by a stretch of drier weather. The chance for precipitation will return towards the end of the week. This will be the 12th coolest and seventh driest third week of August in 30+ years for the Corn Belt, according to WeatherTrends360

Temperatures should remain near, if not slightly below, normal for much of the week for the Corn Belt. There will be a threat of hotter weather late in the week, starting with far southern areas of the region. Soil moisture also continues to be at a deficit for much of the central Corn Belt, the lack of extreme heat will help to reduce stress on crops.

